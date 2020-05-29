Clara Grace Stuples, 87, of Waynesboro, went to be with her heavenly Father May 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Paul E. Wimer and Elsie (Barkley) Wimer. She was preceded by her husband of 54 years, Charles Lyndburgh Stuples, sister Mavis Edwards and her son-in-law Rev. Billy Sprouse. She attended Wayne Hills Baptist Church. Clara was a devoted wife, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Larry W. Stuples (Kathy) of Scottsville, Charles "Chuckie" Stuples, Debbie Carter (Roger), Paula Robinson (Roy) of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Jennifer Benson (Curtis), Adreana Sprouse, Charles Glenn Sprouse (Susan), Dustin Stuples, Cory Stuples (Jamie), Kelly Harlow (Amanda) Lucas Robinson, Viktoria Robinson, Cody Stuples, Dustin Johnson; great-grandchildren Rose Benson, Chloe Benson, Nathaniel Sprouse, Abigail Sprouse, Jackson Stuples, Madelyn Stuples, Blake Harlow, Chloe Stuples, Aydin Chenault, Camden Stuples, Aiden Johnson; special niece, Sandra Rhyne. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. Active pallbearers will be family members. Pastor Jamie McClanahan will conduct the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Hospice of AMC. The family would like to extend special thanks to Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center Skilled Care Unit, Hospice of Shenandoah, Dr. Christopher Heck, and special caregivers Rebecca Clements, Amy Tripp, and Pamela Shull. McDow Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
