Wilbur "Slats" Gray Summers, 90, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Summit Square Retirement Community. He was born on May 17, 1929, in the Shenandoah Valley, the son of the late Orville F. Summers and Pauline V. Humphries. His early years were spent in Waynesboro and Port Republic, Virginia. He was a graduate of Port Republic High School and served for two years in the United States Navy. During his working life, he was employed by DuPont in Waynesboro and then spent most of his career at General Electric. In 1969, he was transferred to a plant in Richmond, where he retired as a manager of manufacturing in 1987. He returned to the Shenandoah Valley with his wife to spend his retirement years in Weyers Cave and Waynesboro. He married Phyllis Jean Fortune in 1948 and they enjoyed 62 years together until her death in 2010. He was a wonderful husband and father. Everyone who met him liked him. In his youth, Slats enjoyed fishing and tennis. He became a jogging enthusiast and switched to bicycling after knee replacements. In his later years, he enjoyed exercising at the Augusta Health Fitness Center. "Slats" was a charter member of Wayne Hills United Methodist Church in Waynesboro. Wherever he lived, he was active in a United Methodist congregation. He held various positions of leadership in the church and accepted the responsibility with a servant's heart. He most recently attended St. Marks United Methodist Church for as long as his health permitted. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Lynn Summers and her husband, Lance Buckley; stepmother, L. Phyllis Summers, all of Waynesboro. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas C. Woodson Jr. and his wife, Carolyn, of Lilburn, Georgia. His family expresses special thanks to Drs. Jaime Escanellas and Christopher Heck, as well as to the excellent nursing staff at the Summit Square Health Care Unit. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no public service, but a private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, with Pastor Kevin Haynes officiating. Memories and condolences to the family can be made at https://www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, Attn: Rob Murphy, 600 University Boulevard, Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.