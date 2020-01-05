Maggie Pirkey Sutton, 102, a lifelong resident of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. A daughter of the late Leland and Fannie Pforr, she was born July 14, 1917 in Swoope, Va. Maggie retired as a hairdresser at the Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio after 17 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles D. Pirkey and second husband, Eugene F. Sutton Jr. Surviving are several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Augusta Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor MiSook Ahn. In lieu of flowers please donate in her memory to St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Sutton, Maggie Pirkey
Service information
Jan 8
Graveside Service
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Augusta Memorial Park
1775 Goose Creek Rd
Waynesboro, VA 22980
