Ronald "Ronnie" P.L. Sweeney Ronnie Sweeney, of Fishersville, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Augusta Health after a short 40 day illness. He was born on December 15, 1949, in Covington, Va., a son of the late Melvin J. and Loretta F. Sweeney. He is survived by two brothers, Melvin E. Sweeney and wife, Patsy, of Staunton and Billy W. Sweeney of Charlottesville; K. Sweeney of Richmond; a niece, Alice Sweeney of Staunton; a nephew, Shawn Sweeney and wife, Heidi, of Staunton; two grandnieces, Raven Sweeney and Hannah Sweeney, both of Staunton; and one grandnephew, Noah Sweeney of Staunton. Ronnie loved his family completely and thought the sun came up in the morning and set in the evening for RAVEN, HANNAH and NOAH. He had many varied hobbies from weight lifting, fishing, an excellent artist, to working on his old pickup trucks. His favorite hobby was taking his beautiful mother to yard sales every Saturday morning to collect an unbelievable amount of Craftsman tools. A funeral service for family only will be held on Monday April 6, 2020. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

