Ronald M. Taylor, 77, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020, at his residence. Ron was born on June 11, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Thomas and Elvira Taylor. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Waynesboro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. Ron is survived by his beloved wife, The Reverend Karen R. Taylor; daughter, Melissa Taylor and her husband, Joe Vidnic; granddaughter, Katie Vidnic, who was the light of his life; son, Matthew Taylor and Matt's daughter, Faith; stepdaughter, Brandy Muslovski; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939 on Monday, January 6, 2020, where a funeral service will be held in the chapel at 1 p.m. conducted by The Rev. Paul Pingle and The Rev. Bishop Bob Humphreys. Interment will be held at a later date in Pittsburgh, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1148 Ladd Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, 78 Medical Center Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939. Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Taylor, Ronald M.
Service information
Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
Jan 6
Funeral Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
1:00PM
Chapel of Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
