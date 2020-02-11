Donald Andrew Theado, 82, formerly of Waynesboro, Va., passed away in Fredericksburg, Va., on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Don was born on February 22, 1937, to Andrew Victor and Rosemary Theado in Columbus, Ohio, brother to Paul, Norma, and Richard. He married Laura Belle Rose on August 25, 1956, in Columbus, Ohio. They spent 50 years in Waynesboro, Va. before moving to Bonita Springs, Fla. Survivors include three sons, Thomas (Janna), Matthew (Kaori), and John (Kathy); two daughters, Debra Tate (Dwayne) and Rose Harris (Jeff); one brother, Paul (Kathy); and one sister, Norma Siemer. Don was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Richard John, and his wife of sixty years, Laura. A tribute from the Theado kids: No matter what we did, Dad always supported us, honing admirable skills in whiffleball, backyard football, and flipping pancakes on a campfire. He freely offered wise counsel, such as 'You kids settle down back there, or I'm gonna pull this car over!" Throughout the long years of our childhoods, Dad was a coach, Scout leader, homework consultant, and official record keeper. He often kept us quivering in a straight line for what seemed like hours as he twisted the lens and aperture of his boxy old camera. On Autumn Sundays, he sat in front of the TV with the family and shouted at the Washington Redskins. Whether the team had a bad season, or on the other hand, when they had a terrible season, his enthusiasm never wavered. During our young adult years, he was our FAFSA expert, furniture mover, and employment counselor. Later he volunteered to serve as consultant to the raising and admiration of grandchildren, and he was in turn loved by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his spare time from being a Dad, he worked for many years at General Electric and Genicom. Leaving the house at 7:30 a.m. every day, returning at 4:45 p.m., and opening a beer at 4:46 p.m., he was a connoisseur of routine, a trait that has rubbed off on a few of us. Despite the distractions of home and work, he maintained an excellent bowling game, recently rolling a 250. But his number one accomplishment in life was his long and happy marriage to Mom. Lifetime companions, they were as happy traveling the world together as they were watching the sunset from the screen-in deck that Dad built onto our home. That deck had a Jacuzzi, too. What a life. Private internment services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fredericksburg, Va. at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, http://www2.heart.org/goto/dontheado.
