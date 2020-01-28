Keith Andrew Thomas, born on February 3 1952, died on January 18, 2020. Keith was comforted in life and in his passing by the love of his life, Charlane Tetreault. They were able to express a mutual love, compassion and commitment that few couples were able to experience. Keith was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas; his mother, Ruby Robertson; and two brothers, Michael Dean Thomas (Linda) and Irving (Robbie)Robertson (Brenda). Left to cherish his memory and live up to the high standard of friendship and generosity are his children, Lori Thomas Sclater of Richmond Va., Julia Thomas, Megan Wilfong and Matt Thomas, along with Deborah Kidd, mother of his children, of Waynesboro; brothers, W. Jerome (Jerry) Thomas (Nancy), and Tim Robertson (Christina); sisters, Faye Gibson (Larry), Kaye Gilliam (Mike), and Karen Rowland of Lynchburg; and stepfather, Irving Robertson (Edna) of Newport News. He loved his four grandchildren and one great-grandchild and was looking forward to the birth of his 5th granddaughter to be born in March. Keith was an avid golfer/hacker and he enjoyed his golfing buddies and golfing trips. When people speak of Keith, they remember his kindness, generosity and compassion for others. Keith retired from McKee Bakeries after 28 years of service. He was a Tool/Die Designer and Planner/Scheduler at McKee. He had an abundance of friends and family who will miss him greatly until we are all together again. A memorial service will held at First Baptist Church, 301 S. Wayne Ave. Waynesboro, Va., on Friday, January 31 2020, 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations for remembrance of Keith can be made to First Baptist Church of Waynesboro Virginia. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Thomas, Keith Andrew
Service information
Jan 31
Memorial Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
First Baptist Church Waynesboro
301 S. Wayne Avenue
Waynesboro, VA 22980
301 S. Wayne Avenue
Waynesboro, VA 22980
