The Rev. Dr. William Kelly Thomas of Waynesboro, Virginia, died on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born in Petersburg, Virginia on October 1, 1923, and was 96 years of age at the time of his passing. He graduated from Petersburg High School in 1940 at 16 years of age and worked in local employment until entering college in 1942. After a very brief college period, Bill, as he was known to many, entered World War II military service and became a Naval Aviator and flight instructor until the end of the war. When the war was over, he continued in the Civil Air Patrol and private flying for many years. Bill felt the call to Christian ministry and entered the Methodist pastorate in 1949. During the years 1949 to 1973, in addition to his local church and conference duties, he attended Randolph-Macon College and Union Theological Seminary in Richmond and earned the degrees of Bachelor of Arts, Master of Divinity, and Doctor of Ministry. He served Virginia Methodist rural and urban churches for fifty years as pastor and district superintendent, retiring for the third time in 1999. Over those years, he also conducted numerous revivals, conference study courses in local churches, directed youth summer camps, and led studies at the Virginia Methodist Assembly Center. Dr. Thomas was at one time president of the Board of Managers of the Blackstone Assembly Center, a member of the Trustees of Ferrum College, a member of the Virginia Conference Finance Committee, and chairman of the Conference Committee on Investigation. Dr. Thomas was predeceased by his beloved wives, Nancy Perdue Thomas and Pauline Ellingsworth Thomas and one grandson. He is survived by his four dear children, Charlotte Kelly Thomas, Linda Minetree (Ron), Nathaniel Thomas (Marjorie), and Paula Oxendine (Tom). He is also survived by four precious grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating Dr. Thomas' life will be held at a later date when conditions allow. Meanwhile, it is suggested that contributions in his memory may be made to a local church of your choice. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
