Sandy Lee Trujillo, of Waynesboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 301 S. Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro, at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroome funeralhome.com. Charlton and Groome Funeral Home of Fishersville is serving the family.
Trujillo, Sandy
