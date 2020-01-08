Harmony M. (Brock) Turkiewicz Harmony M. (Brock) Turkiewicz, 41, of Waynesboro, wife of Mark J. Turkiewicz Jr., passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She is survived by her husband; mother, Pamela (Broderick) Rhoades; four children, Dana Brock, Christopher (Shyanne), Dymond and Shayonté Turkiewicz; host of grandchildren; one brother, Sean Broderick (Donna); godfather, Glenn Eckel; and a devoted pit-bull, Storm. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home, (540)943-6938, (540) 886-2601.
