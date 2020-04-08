Charles Ralph Vailes, 88, departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born on March 28, 1932, the son of the late Lyman T. and Daisy M. Vailes of Tennessee. Ralph served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean conflict. He was a 1958 graduate of the University of Memphis following which he was employed for twenty years by Crompton Company beginning in Osceola, Arkansas and later being transferred to Crompton-Shenandoah Company in Waynesboro, as vice-president of manufacturing. Following his departure from the textile industry, he enrolled at James Madison University and earned a master's degree in Business Administration. In 1976, he became married to Audrey Cox (Benson) Vailes and the two owned and operated a Western Auto franchise store in Stuarts Draft for fifteen years before their retirement in 1992. In addition to his wife of 43 years, Mr. Vailes is survived by and was very proud of his children and stepchildren, Janet S. Vailes of Waynesboro, Charles R. Vailes II (Lisa) of Staunton, and Robert T. Vailes (Terri) of Waynesboro, Richard W. Benson (Yong) of Centerville, Lorri B. Tobin (Mike) of Tekamah, Neb., Janice B. Brenneman (Maury) of Woodburn, Ind.., and Randall S. Benson (Dana) of Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada. He loved to tell of his eighteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren and one foster great-grandchild. He also leaves three brothers, Harold (Betty) of Nesbit, Miss., Don (Emma Jean) of Denmark, Tenn., and Larry (Judy) of Jackson, Tenn. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were two siblings, Randy and Doris Vailes Cremation will be handled by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes and Crematory, Waynesboro, and a private graveside service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Augusta Health Foundation c/o the Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
