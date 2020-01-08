Molly Ann (Warren) Wade, 76, widower of James Patrick Wade, of Waynesboro, died on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Accodius of Waynesboro. She was born on December 9, 1943, in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late Hershey Graham and Gertie Marie (Miller) Warren. Mrs. Wade retired from ASR with 28 years of service. Molly loved all of her family and enjoyed spending time with them. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Craig Wade; three brothers and seven sisters. Family members include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Patrick and Kimberley Wade and Perry "PeeWee" Wade; a daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Geoffrey Wilkerson; a brother and sister-in-law, Roger "Mason" and Ann Warren; five sisters, Vickie Wilson, Linda (Charles) Phillips, Becky Brown, Jane (Michael) Mabray, and Charlotte (Vincent) Doyle; nine grandchildren, Elizabeth McGovern, Victoria Wade, Hunter Wade, Josephine Wade, Annabella Wade, Wyatt Wade, Levi Wade, Camilla Wilkerson, and Decklan Wilkerson; and three great-grandchildren, Tristan, Evelyn, and Lilly. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Revs. Harold Lee Wade and Tim Spears. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 3 p.m. and immediately following the service in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
