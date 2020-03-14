Mary Coffey Walter passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Waynesboro, with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 12, 1932, to Reuben and Lottie Whitten Coffey. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl O. Walter; son, Richard Walter; sisters, Barbara Smith and husband, Hamilton, and Betty Campbell and husband, Roy; and brother-in-law, Jerry Barnhart. Surviving family are sons, Jeffrey Walter and wife, Renee, Marty Walter, and Darryl Walter and wife, Martha, of Leesburg; daughter, Jackie Walter; brother, Linwood Coffey and wife, Maxine; sister, Joyce Barnhart; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Waynesboro Free Methodist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. Active pallbearers will be Darryl Walter Sr., Jeff Walter, Marty Walter, Darryl Walter Jr., Brandon Walter, Will Walter, Tanner Walter and Darien Langley. Burial will follow the service at Augusta Memorial Park. The family would like thank the nurses and those who took care of their Mom. Memorial contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice or Waynesboro Manor in her name. Condolences to the family can be made at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Service information
10:00AM-10:45AM
600 Hopeman Parkway
Waynesboro, VA 22980
11:00AM-12:00PM
600 Hopeman Parkway
Waynesboro, VA 22980
