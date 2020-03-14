Mary Coffey Walter passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Waynesboro, with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 12, 1932, to Reuben and Lottie Whitten Coffey. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl O. Walter; son, Richard Walter; sisters, Barbara Smith and husband, Hamilton, and Betty Campbell and husband, Roy; and brother-in-law, Jerry Barnhart. Surviving family are sons, Jeffrey Walter and wife, Renee, Marty Walter, and Darryl Walter and wife, Martha, of Leesburg; daughter, Jackie Walter; brother, Linwood Coffey and wife, Maxine; sister, Joyce Barnhart; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Waynesboro Free Methodist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. Active pallbearers will be Darryl Walter Sr., Jeff Walter, Marty Walter, Darryl Walter Jr., Brandon Walter, Will Walter, Tanner Walter and Darien Langley. Burial will follow the service at Augusta Memorial Park. The family would like thank the nurses and those who took care of their Mom. Memorial contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice or Waynesboro Manor in her name. Condolences to the family can be made at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Walter, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
10:00AM-10:45AM
Waynesboro Free Methodist Church
600 Hopeman Parkway
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Waynesboro Free Methodist Church
600 Hopeman Parkway
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.