August 22, 1930 - Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Mary Gerline Washington, 89, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Accordius Nursing Home, Waynesboro. She was born on August 22, 1930, in Albemarle County, the daughter of the late Nelson Sims and Madeline Carr Sims. She was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses and she loved the ministry and teaching people about the Bible. She enjoyed playing guitar, watching softball and football and cookouts with her family. The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff of Accordius Nursing Home for their care and to Charlton and Groome Funeral Home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Washington; a daughter, Charlene Washington; five brothers and seven sisters. Survivors include her children, Shirley Bourne and husband, Robert Bourne, James Washington Sr. and his friend, Kim, Rosetta Carr, Betty Washington, and Cassandra Tynes; one sister-in-law, Rebecca Washington; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 12 great great-grandchildren. Due to the spread of the novel corona virus a private family graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery with Jay Wayland as Officiant. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a date to be determined. Share condolences, memories and check for Memorial Service update at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Washington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.