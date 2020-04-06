Wanda (Roadcap) Weaver May 12, 1951 - Friday, April 3, 2020 Wanda Mae (Roadcap) Weaver, 68, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. Fighting bravely and kindly, Wanda was surrounded by her compassionate caregivers as her children lovingly released her into the arms of her Lord and Savior. Wanda was born on May 12, 1951, in Waynesboro, Virginia, to Inez Lam Roadcap and the late Wallace Franklin Roadcap. She graduated from Fort Defiance High School in 1969, where she met her husband of nearly 47 years, the late James Dale Weaver. Wanda attended Radford University and received a Medical Assistant certificate from Blue Ridge Community College. She worked as the church secretary at Verona United Methodist Church. Immediately prior to retirement, she was the co owner and bookkeeper at Weaver's Garage, Inc. Baptized and confirmed in Fishersville United Methodist Church, Wanda transferred her membership to Verona United Methodist Church in 1978 when her children were young. She served within her church communities in many roles and found her truest joy when working with youth and children as a Sunday school teacher and active participant and leader of Vacation Bible School programs. In the community, Wanda served as an FDHS Band Booster and Girl Scout leader. She also sang with the Staunton Choral Society and the Celebration Singers and served as a discussion leader for the Harrisonburg Women's night class of Bible Study Fellowship. She is survived by her mother, Inez Roadcap of Waynesboro; a son, Christopher Weaver and his wife, Kelly, of Mooresville, N.C.; a daughter, Jenny Hines and her husband, Tazewell, of Richmond; three grandchildren, Berkeley Emma Hines and Beckett Jameson Hines of Richmond, and Andrew Wallace Weaver of Mooresville, N.C.; a sister, Sharon Kluge and her husband, Thomas, of Winchester; a brother-in-law, Steven Weaver and his wife, Diana, of Mount Sidney; an aunt, Margil Coyner of Charlottesville; nieces and nephews, Brett Kluge, Lauren Kluge, Angela Brinkley, and Michael Weaver; three great-nephews, one great-niece, and many dear cousins. A celebration of life service will be conducted later this year when family and friends are permitted to once again fellowship together closely as Wanda would have wanted. In lieu of flowers or other items, Wanda requested that contributions or donations in her memory be sent to Camp Overlook, 3014 Overlook Lane, Keezletown, VA 22832. The family expresses sincere gratitude to the staff at Augusta Health, as well as Dr. Teresa Miller and Dr. Renzo Figari for their kind and compassionate on-going care. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia 24401
