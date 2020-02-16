WAYNESBORO, Va. Jimmie Wendell Webb Jr., 58, of Waynesboro, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born on January 1, 1962, in Statesboro, Georgia, a son of Martha Nell (Ricketson) Webb and the late Jimmie Wendell Sr. Mr. Webb was a custodian at Clymore Elementary School and he also worked at Westhills Construction for over 20 years. He loved woodworking, fishing, Irish/Celtic music, his family, and his friends at Clymore. Jimmie was a member of Edward Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to his mother, family members include a sister and brother-in-law, Babs and Bruce Mowry; a beloved nephew, Daniel Mowry; and many cousins. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Edward Avenue Baptist Church by the Rev. Gary May. The family will receive friends following the service in the church. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939, Augusta Health Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939, or to Clymore Elementary School in his memory, 184 Fort Defiance Road, Fort Defiance, VA 24437. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
