Thelma Ann Weeks, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church. She was the last of her immediate family and leaves several nieces and nephews including Eunice Forbes (William) of Chesterfield, Va. A funeral service will be held at McDow Funeral Home Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Jan Owens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private.
