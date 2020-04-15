CRIMORA, Va. Dorothy Ann (Martin) Wilson, 81, wife of Pastor Alton Wallace Wilson, of Crimora, died on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab. She was born January 16, 1939, in Martin County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late William David and Ruth (Leggett) Martin. Mrs. Wilson graduated from Mary Immaculate College with a degree in nursing. She was a member of Christ Church in Waynesboro. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Western State Hospital as an RN. Dorothy took a 17-year hiatus from nursing to raise her family and she also assisted Pastor Wilson with six churches. In addition to her husband, family members include two sons, Samuel Wilson and Joseph Wilson both of Harrisonburg; a daughter, April Wilson of Crimora; two sisters, Vanessa and Tina; four grandchildren, Paige Wilson, Sarah Mowles, Alexander Menner, and Christian Menner; and three great-grandchildren, Caela, Wilson, and Gracie. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruth Ann Wilson and two sisters, Peggy and Evelyn. A private graveside service will be conducted at Thornrose Cemetery. Friends may call at the Henry Funeral Home from 2 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, with a limit of ten people at a time due to the guidelines set by the state due to COVID -19. Memorials may be made to The Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
