Timothy Allen Wingfield, 43, of Afton, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born in Waynesboro on January 8, 1976, a son of the late Lawrence Dalano and Shirley Ann Wingfield. Timothy worked for Bryant Paving. He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding around in his truck. Survivors include his brother, Tracey Wingfield; special friends, Dorothy Pugh and Braylon; as well as many additional family and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Timothy's memory to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or your local SPCA. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
