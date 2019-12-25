Dorothy Althea (Zirkle) Smith Wisman, 83, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her home. She was born in San Pedro, Calif., on February 22, 1936, and was raised in Arlington, Va. She was the daughter of the late Fred G. and Bessie Aline (Wilkins) Zirkle. Dorothy was married twice, first to Jimmy Chris Smith on August 10, 1956 and he preceded her in death on March 4, 1978, then to James O. Wisman, who preceded her in death on December 8, 1996. She is survived by her children, Christopher David Smith and wife, Debbie, of Indianapolis, Ind., Linda Smith, of Waynesboro, Paul Daniel Smith and wife, Angie, of Summersville, S.C., and Wanda McCourt, of Bridgewater; two brothers, Albert Zirkle, of Columbia, Md., Paul Zirkle and wife, Sandy, of Hertford, N.C. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Chris Smith, Phil Smith, Kelly Teffeteller, David Matthew Carter, Carrie Ferris, Holley Carter, Polly Fulwider, Nathan Smith, Erica Brown, Todd Smith, Robert Dean, Shawn Dean, and McKenzi Dean; and 30 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater with Christopher Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.