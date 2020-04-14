Mary Elizabeth (Shoemaker) Wood Mary Elizabeth (Shoemaker) Wood, of Waynesboro, passed from this life and into eternal life with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She now is joined again with her loving husband, Gary Ronald Wood and precious son, Steven Lee Wood who preceded her in death. Mary was born on October 5, 1941, in Waynesboro, to the late Leonard C. and Noble (Herron) Shoemaker. She attended Wilson Memorial High School and upon graduation began to work for General Electric in Waynesboro. She married Gary Wood of Waynesboro on July 1, 1961, and their journey in life began. Mary's life was full of many activities such as playing tennis, swimming, waterskiing and playing with the grandkids. She was a devoted mother to her three children and cherished being an adoring "MawMaw". She lived her life with great commitment to her faith and to the Lord Jesus Christ. Mary was a generous person, with a heart that found joy in helping others. She loved living in Bradenton, Fla., during the winter months. Her time in Florida gave her life and she grew to know and love the people at Horseshoe Cove. Work was an important part of Mary's life. She was a legal secretary for Pete Marks until she became the office manager and title agent at Lawyers Title. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sherri and Greg Mayo of Waynesboro, and Susan and Bill Atkinson of Richmond; five grandchildren, Jonathan Mayo and wife, Gabrielle, of Waynesboro, Hope Marshall and husband, Michael, of Durham, N.C., Steven Atkinson, Will Atkinson and Jessie Atkinson, of Richmond; two sisters, Judy Green of Warrenton, and Frances Davis of Waynesboro; sister-in-law, Sharyn Craig of Waynesboro; a special niece, Kathy Ritchie; and a special nephew, Todd Green. Mary's cousins were very important to her, as were her friends from church and Horseshoe Cove. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public service, but a private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Augusta Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Augusta Health Foundation, c/o, Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. 1000 Fishersville, VA 22939. Cornerstone Church of Augusta Hometown Missions, 1156 Tinkling Spring Road Staunton, VA 24401. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
In memory
