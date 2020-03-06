CHURCHVILLE, Va. A. Wade Woolfrey Sr., 85, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by his family in his home. Born on August 17, 1934, in Mineral, Va., he was a son of Bennie B. and Grace (Lee) Woolfrey. Mr. Woolfrey served in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps. He started his career in law enforcement as a patrolman for the City of Richmond. Beginning in 1957, he served with the Virginia State Police as a State Trooper for 17 years and then transitioned to the Virginia Department of Corrections until his retirement. After retirement he was a part-time employee of the U.S. Marshall Service, serving in the Federal Courthouse in Harrisonburg. Mr. Woolfrey was a member of the Virginia State Police Association and Staunton Masonic Lodge 13 AF&AM, and he was a member of Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Betty Lou (Samuel) Woolfrey. Surviving are two children, A.W. Woolfrey Jr. and wife, Heather, of Stuarts Draft, and Cynthia W. Steele and husband, Jeff, of Mt. Olive, Ala.; one brother, Phil Woolfrey and wife, Marian, of Mineral, Va.; seven grandchildren, A.W. Woolfrey III, Tyler Gilchrist, Rucker Shipp, Jennifer Mata, Tyler Shipp, and Henry and Charlie Steele; two great-granddaughters, Brielle Mata and Addison Woolfrey; and a special family friend, Jane Harris of Churchville. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church in Churchville, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. officiated by Pastor Dennis Sites. Active pallbearers will be A.W. Woolfrey III, Tyler Gilchrist, Rucker and Tyler Shipp, and Jeff, Greg and Russ Fender. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Morris, Forrest Harris, and Henry and Charlie Steele. Services will conclude with interment at Hillcrest Cemetery, in Louisa, at 3 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church. Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
