September 20, 1938 - June 3, 2020 Mildred Ann Wright, 81, of Verona passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Mrs. Wright was born in Charlottesville on September 20, 1938, a daughter of the late Baldwin Simpson and Sally (Dickerson) Diggs. Mildred was a God-fearing woman, held various offices in different churches, and her smile lit up the room when she walked in. Surviving are two sons, Eric C. Washington (Melissa) of Harrisonburg and Timothy S. Washington (Angie) of Fishersville; three daughters, Mildred Esther Martin (Leslie "Buck") of Harrisonburg, Stella Newman (Bernard) of Verona, and Alexandria A. Nelson (Michael) of Verona; four brothers, Curtis Dickerson of California, Albert Richardson of Lyndhurst, Isaac Diggs of Waynesboro, and Bernard Simpson of Charlottesville; 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, in Coffman Funeral and Crematory. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the Oak Grove Baptist Restoration Ministries by Bishop T.E. Payne, Sr. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
