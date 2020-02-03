After a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Emma Elizabeth Yearout passed away at her home on Friday, January 31, 2020. Emma was born on November 5, 1951 in Waynesboro, to Paul W. and Elizabeth (Henry) Yearout, both from Georgia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death and her loving sister, Patti. A 1969 graduate of Waynesboro High School, Emma attended Radford College, and graduated from Averett College with a degree in Marketing Merchandising. She began her long and diverse career as a manager at Thalhimers in Richmond. Upon leaving Richmond, she accompanied her husband to Fort Benning Georgia, Fort Leanordwood Missouri and later to Valdosta, Georgia. While in Valdosta, she turned her love of travel into a successful career as a travel agent (representing Delta Airlines). When she returned to the Waynesboro area, she accepted a position as the office manager for the Valley Conservation Council where she worked with and supported the Foundation board. Most recently she spent a decade at Monticello as a buyer for the Monticello retail store. Emma had an array of interests and talents. She assisted her family members in publishing a historical review of her father's military career. In addition to significant travel, Emma was well known for her gourmet cooking skills, her love of entertaining, and her gardening skills. She could create beauty in the most mundane of circumstances and sought opportunities to help others create that beauty as well. Her organizational skills and finesse as a hostess made her the ideal event planner. Emma is survived by her two loving children, Erin Elizabeth Ross of Blacksburg, and Travis Taylor Ross of Waynesboro; her brother, Colonel Pete Yearout, USA (Ret.) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Betty Yearout of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; brother-in-law, Ned Wharton of Alaska; nephew, Brett Yearout of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; niece, Amy Yearout Lowery of Columbia, South Carolina; nephews, Scott and Paul Wharton, both of Alaska. Emma also leaves behind a close circle of friends with whom she shared life's journey for over 50 years. She will be greatly missed. At Emma's request, there will be no service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
