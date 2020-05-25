Wildlife across our state is busy this time of year. Baby birds are hatching, butterflies are emerging from cocoons and mother deer are conceiving fawns – which is often a problem when nosy humans get involved.
People see what they think are abandoned fawns, take them home and often call the Wildlife Center or animal control for help. In almost every instance, the fawns are not abandoned, the mother deer are close by and things would be just fine if humans would just mind their own business.
Through instinct, the mother deer understand that they have an odor that attracts predators, but the fawns? Not so much. Therefore, the does stay away from their young, attending to them only very early and late in the day. When humans stumble across a fawn, they look around, don’t see the mother and assume the worst.
But the worst thing a person can do is to try to care for the young deer.
Does often have their young in strange places. Sometimes it’s in a grown-up field, but it might be in your own back yard. I have a friend who has a small farm and says that the same mother deer comes to her back yard within her fence each May to have her fawns.
That deer recognized her place as being safe from dogs and coyotes.
The deer rut occurs each November, then sometimes again in December. It takes about 6 months for gestation, so the next month or two will produce many newborn deer. If you see one, admire its beauty from a distance, then step away.
And leave it alone.
The timing is perfect. Just as officials are opening up beaches and outdoor areas along our coast, the saltwater fishing is on fire.
We have a spring striper season from May 15 through June 15 in Virginia for the Chesapeake and its tributaries, and lots of fish are being caught. The minimum creel size limit is 20 inches, and the maximum size limit is 28 inches. The possession limit is one per person. Hotspots have been the Rappahannock and the Chickahominy River. A bucktail with a curly tail grub will get the job done.
But not only are the stripers biting, some huge red and black drum are prowling the shoals near the Bay Bridge Tunnel. Nighttime fishing for these monsters reaching 70 pounds and more has been best. Schools of big drum can often be seen stirring up mud, looking for clams and other crustaceans and a well-placed lure almost always yields a strike.
But there’s more.
Both speckled trout and puppy drum are smashing lures back in the saltwater feeder creeks and the croakers are moving up into the Mattaponi and York rivers. Bluefish to 30-inches are showing near Virginia Beach and Spanish mackerel have moved in from ocean waters. And they’re hungry.
The flounder bite has been steady and the first reports of cobia entering the Bay are trickling in. There have also been some nice spot caught, which is way earlier than in recent years.
The fish are there. We just need a few more fishermen to go catch them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.