In the seventeenth chapter of Luke’s gospel, we find Jesus and his disciples traveling, “through the region between Samaria and Galilee.”
In this ambiguous place, a strange encounter occurs. Jesus is approached a group of 10 lepers — the severity of their disease having removed all evidence of their origins. We are unable to tell if they are from Samaritan lands to the north or Jewish lands to the south. Ancient animosities are forgotten as these persons have been brought together by a common affliction. Because of their disease, they are forced to live on the margins of acceptable society — a nameless, faceless mob who, like the land they occupy, are neither here nor there, but somewhere in between.
As Christ enters this obscure village, the 10 cry out to Jesus from a distance saying, “Jesus, Master, have mercy upon us!”
Upon hearing their cries, Christ does not ask them who they are, if they are worthy or which faith they profess. No, when Jesus hears people in need, he responds immediately, and all are made clean — able now to return to the communities from which they came. Their identity and humanity are restored as these former lepers reclaim that which their affliction had taken away.
The purpose of Christian mission is not only to help and heal, but also to restore. This means looking beyond statistics to recognize and affirm one’s identity as a child of God. It doesn’t exist just to give a free meal and then send folks on their way, but with equal emphasis the goal of mission should be to erase those things which divide us — to not merely label people as “the poor,” “the hungry” or “the sick.”
Although well intended, such distinctions obscure the humanity of people in need. If we relieve a person’s affliction, yet fail to welcome them back into community, we’ve only done our job halfway.
It’s strange how something becomes lost when Jesus heals these 10 lepers. They come from different lands and different peoples, yet they find themselves united by frailty. This shared brokenness formed the basis of their community. Once restored, they quickly disperse to return from whence they came. Some would return to Samaria and others would return to Judah, where they would undoubtedly slip back into old habits and renewing old grudges, as if nothing had ever happened.
Ten were healed in the hope that they would gather again into a new community, this time as followers of Jesus Christ. And yet the majority of these former lepers would turn their backs to him. I guess there’s no pleasing some people.
As they disperse, only one man turns back to give thanks to Jesus for what he has done for him. Typically, when people read this, they react with righteous indignation. “Only one out of 10? How awful!”
Yet when pastors hear this story, we think, “One out of 10? That’s amazing!” Christian mission can be difficult and unrewarding, so to have one in 10 to come forward in gratitude is, when you think about it, quite impressive. Jesus was the divine Logos incarnate, fully human and fully divine, a man in whom the fullness of God was pleased to dwell, and yet the best he could do was one out of 10! We can certainly appreciate the many frustrations associated with Christian mission, because Jesus experienced them too!
While 10% may be good odds for ministry, it’s bad odds for Vegas. People don’t want to trust that they’re saved, they want to know that they’re saved. And there are plenty of pastors and churches who make such promises (provided you see things their way). Yet it is not our place to impose conditions on the grace of God, our sole purpose is to magnify it. Christ’s disciples are called to share generously and abundantly — and whoever comes will come, and whoever won’t, will not. We must concern ourselves with the things we can control, not the things we can’t.
Recognition is a wonderful blessing, and reaching that one person makes all the frustrations worthwhile. But that’s not why we do it. We don’t do it for thanks, but to offer thanks. We affirm how we are united in our brokenness, yet Christ heals us of the sin which distorts our humanity. Through grace, we reclaim our identity as a chosen people, and we are invited into a new community where the pains of the past fade to nothingness as we set our sights on a future of endless possibility. Christian mission is the means by which we approach our Lord to express thanksgiving, and even if it just happens 10% of the time — that’s still pretty good in my book.
Only by caring for others can we truly rediscover our own humanity.
