With death counts from the coronavirus climbing into the tens of thousands and hundreds of thousand getting ill, families separated from loved ones while those same loved ones pass away, and with millions of our citizens losing their freedom and their incomes, the Trump administration is taking advantage of the country by continuing its unrelenting war on the environment.
Unfortunately, no effort is being made to wage this war using sound environmental practices and principles.
Science has for many, many years been the tool that we have used to make decisions in this country. We have used science to determine what to do about animals rushing headlong into extinction. We use science to tell as when our air and water are not clean enough for human consumption. Science tells us when pollution in the air from dirty power plants is harmful to humans. It is science that helps us determine what measures we can and must take to lessen the impacts of our climate crisis. Science is the tool we use to create habitats that help endangered species find relief from our developing world.
While we endeavor to face down this invisible enemy decimating our homes, healthcare community and the vulnerable among us, President Donald Trump and his administration continue to dismantle the environmental rules and regulations that have helped balance our planet’s systems. This tearing down is done without the use of science and, in fact, has been done using the reasoning that, “Obama did it, therefore, I must undo it.” Rules and regulations have been abandoned, reversed or rewritten in order to show that the previous administration was in error nearly all the time when it came to protecting the earth and future generations. Here are some examples:
The clean-car standards put in place by Obama that have resulted in cars traveling greater miles per gallon and creating less pollution have been rolled back resulting in billions of greenhouse gases being added to the atmosphere. Dirty industry, such as the oil and gas industries, have been given an open license to pollute at will with little to no oversight from the administration. In the name of “social distancing”, environmental regulations are being tabled which has resulted in more air pollution and dirty water and streams which is much of what we use for drinking water. In many cases, consequences for this polluting is non-existent. Nearly 100 rules and regulations have been weakened or undone by this administration in this on-going war with Obama. The migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, which for more than a hundred years has ensured that migrating birds have places along their flyways that will support resting, eating and having offspring, has taken a backseat to polluting industries under this administration.These industries have been given the green light to pollute at will as long as the polluting was deemed “accidental”. Naturally, no one is checking to either determine the nature of these accidents or to remediate damages or ensure they don’t happen in the future.
As a result of these actions and more, perpetrated by the Trump administration, environmental degradation continues largely unabated. Biodiversity in wildlife and the plant kingdom is being reduced at alarming rates. A simple review of science journals and articles written by environmentalists will show these claims to be true. As I said earlier, science is the one place we can look for evidence of the way the world of nature functions.
The money given to corporations such as the oil and gas industries would fund the Endangered Species Act for hundreds of years. And here lies one of our greatest tragedies. The biodiversity in species is declining rapidly, but additionally we are losing species in ever greater numbers. Diversity in species ensures that there are plants to make medicines from, a reduction in animals that destroy the environment, and that there are adequate numbers of predators and prey to keep nature in balance.
Please take this battle to the polls. We have a say in all this and must speak up this November if the Earth is the priority I suspect it is for most of us. We still haven’t found another place for our children to live.
