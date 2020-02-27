Say the name Moses and most people will immediately get an image in their head of Charlton Heston or the Ten Commandments or the parting of the Red Sea or perhaps the animated classic, “The Prince of Egypt.”
Most people are somewhat familiar with the historical, Biblical figure Moses. Some of us may even know that Moses was a great servant of God and accomplished much to advance the Lord’s Kingdom and to rescue God’s people. However, what some people don’t realize or perhaps forget, is that Moses suffered from a lack of confidence, for there was a time in his life, when he exhibited a great deal of insecurity. It is because of Moses’ imperfections and issues from which he struggled, that we have hope, that God can accomplish His will through us too.
Exodus chapter 3 in the Old Testament of the Bible tells us Moses was busy being a farmer, the most common occupation in Biblical times, when God came calling. God had plans to use this common, imperfect and even criminal (See Exodus 2) man. Given this information, we can then conclude God desires to use ordinary and sinful people, in extraordinary ways.
Like Moses, God has a mission for each of us and big plans to use us for his glory each and every day, in little and big ways, but we have to be willing to go and obey.
Exodus chapter 3 also makes clear, what each of us already knows about ourselves, and that is, that ordinary and sinful people make excuses as to why God couldn’t possibly use them. The reason we often make excuses is because we forget the promises of God and that he is always with us. Too often we choose fear over faith, because we choose to focus on our self, our smallness, sinfulness and seeming or obvious lack of ability, instead of on God and his bigness, grace, strength, presence and faithfulness.
A boy was on his first campout, and as soon as he had pitched his tent, he went for a hike in the woods. About 15 minutes later he rushed back into camp, bleeding and disheveled.
“What happened?” asked a fellow camper.
“I was chased by a black snake!” cried the frightened youngster.
The other camper laughed and responded, “A black snake isn’t deadly.”
The boy said, “If he can make you jump off a 50-foot cliff, he is!”
The truth is, when we allow fear to rule our lives, rather than faith, we make excuses and we fear things we shouldn’t. In the Gospel of Matthew chapter 28 verse 20, within the context of Jesus’ Great Commission, we are reminded of why we should not fear. In this text, Jesus says, “...And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”
Always remember, that if God calls us to something, then he will help us to accomplish it, but we have to first be willing to step out in faith, focusing more on God’s ability, than our inability.
Lastly, the life and experience of Moses should teach us, that no excuse of weakness can keep God from using your in extraordinary ways.
When I was a kid and throughout my school years, I absolutely hated to speak in front of a crowd of people. In fact, I hated it so much, that when I was in junior high school, I distinctly remember an occasion when I was required to give an oral presentation of a report that I had prepared. I also clearly remember telling that teacher to give me a zero on that assignment, because there was no way that I was getting up in front of the class.
Today, as I consider the reality that I’ve been in a full-time preaching ministry for nearly 15 years, I continue to be amazed by our amazing God and how God transformed a once timid and shy kid into a confident preacher and teacher of God’s word and promises.
Don’t ever believe the lies of the devil that say that you could never be changed, transformed, forgiven or used by God. Over and over again throughout the pages of God’s word, the Bible, we read true stories of how God used imperfect, sinful people, to accomplish his perfect purposes. He still does the same thing today! My encouragement to you, is to stop making excuses, because in the end, even the best excuses in the world will not keep God from doing what he desires to do.
Will you let God work in and through you, in spite of your fears and weaknesses? Will you surrender to the perfect will and plan of a Great God, that loves you more than you can imagine?
