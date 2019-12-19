A few years ago, I saw a stand-up comedy act.
During the show, the comedian said, “It’s amazing how different things are now. Everyone has a phone in their pocket. Everything’s amazing and nobody’s happy. It wasn’t long ago that the phone was a place in your house and it was a rotary phone. Everything’s amazing and nobody’s happy. High speed internet is available everywhere, even on planes. People come back from flights and they tell their story, as if it was a horror story, like a cattle car in the 1940’s. ‘It was the worst day of my life: We didn’t board for 20 minutes and then they made us wait on the runway for 40 minutes.’ What happened next? Did you fly through the air, like a bird, did you partake in the miracle of flight and then land softly on giant tires? You’re flying. It’s amazing! You’re sitting in a chair in the sky! ‘But it doesn’t go back very far and my knees are cramped.’ Everything’s amazing and nobody’s happy.”
Far more often than any of us cares to admit, that comedy act describes our response to life and this is a problem that has plagued humanity since the beginning.
In the Old Testament of the Bible we read about a group of people known as the Israelites, who were God’s chosen people. Their lives were not free of problems and trials, but their lives were amazingly blessed and yet more often than not, they still were not satisfied, even unappreciative and ungrateful.
We recently celebrated our Thanksgiving holiday and we will soon celebrate Christmas, so I thought now would be a good time to be reminded that giving thanks ought to be a year round, daily practice.
So with that goal in mind, I share with you three big reasons why we should always choose to be thankful.
First, choose to be thankful because of what God has done. Exodus 16:3, “The Israelites said to them, ‘If only we had died by the Lord’s hand in Egypt! There we sat around pots of meat and ate all the food we wanted, but you have brought us out into this desert to starve this entire assembly to death.’ ”
God had miraculously rescued them from 430 years of slavery and yet all they could see was their present trials. Psychologists suggest that we can actually increase our physical well-being, just by counting our blessings. What if, you focused less on your current struggles and more on what God has already done for you? I think that it would change you from the inside out and that it would positively change your life.
Second, choose to be thankful because of who God is. Exodus 16:2, “In the desert the whole community grumbled against Moses and Aaron.”
We might be tempted to think that grumbling, complaining, sharing our opinions or whatever we might call it, is harmless. However, it’s not harmless, because not only does it reveal a lack of thankfulness or a spirit of entitlement, but far more serious, grumbling is ultimately directed at God.
Entitlement and gratitude cannot co-exist and when we complain, even when it’s directed at people, ultimately it’s always against God, because when we do it, it’s as if we are saying in our hearts, “God, you’re not good or faithful enough.” Someone once said that the most important prayer that we can pray is: “Lord Thank You.”
A four-year old boy was once asked to return thanks before Thanksgiving dinner. The family members bowed their heads in expectation. He began his prayer thanking God for all his friends. Then he thanked God for mommy, daddy, brother, sister, grandma, grandpa and all his aunts and uncles. Then he began to thank God for the food. He gave thanks for the turkey, the dressing, the cakes, even the Cool Whip.
Then he paused and everyone waited.
After a long silence, the young fella looked up at his mother and asked, “If I thank God for the broccoli, won’t he know I’m lying?
When you choose to give thanks simply because of Who God is, you will be able to give thanks in all things, even the less than pleasant “broccoli” moments.
Lastly, you should choose to be thankful because of what will do. We don’t always get what we want or when we want it, but God is good and he will always provide for us what we need, and sometimes what we want, according to his perfect will.
Choosing to give thanks is the pathway to a better and more abundant life and as followers of Christ we choose to be thankful not because things could be worse, but because things will get better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.