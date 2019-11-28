A nun who worked for a local home health care agency was out making rounds when she ran out of gas.
Fortunately, there was a station just down the street. She walked to the station to borrow a can in order to get just enough gas to start the car and drive to the station for a fill up.
The attendant regretfully told her that the only can he owned had just been loaned out, so she walked back to her car. As she was looking through her car for something to carry to the station to fill with gas, she spotted a bed-pan she was taking to a patient. Always resourceful, she carried it to the station, filled it with gasoline, and carried it back to her car.
As she was pouring the gas into the tank of her car two men walked by. One of them turned to the other and said, “Now that is what I call faith!”
Everyone has faith. Their faith may not be in God, but everyone has faith. For some, their faith is in a bank account, the stock market, politics, a career or a relationship, but regardless of what it is, everyone has faith. The real and lasting question however, is this, what is real faith, Biblical faith and the kind of faith that is described and encouraged in the Bible?
Genesis 22:1-2 says, “Some time later God tested Abraham. He said to him, ‘Abraham!’ ‘Here I am,’ he replied. Then God said, ‘Take your son, your only son, Isaac, whom you love, and go to the region of Moriah. Sacrifice him there as a burnt offering on one of the mountains I will tell you about.’”
Spoiler alert: Abraham would not have to sacrifice the son he loved, as God would stop from doing it at the last moment, but from this account we do learn that a great way to define real faith is this: Going to the edge of all the knowledge you have...And taking one more step. This is what all of us are sometimes called to do.
In understanding real faith, we must first recognize that real faith is tested. God does not tempt us, but at times he will test us to determine whether our faith is the real thing and to determine whether we truly are as committed to Him as we say we are.
In our nation, there is a great divide and no I’m not referring to the circus that is politics, but rather to those who prefer to drink Coca-Cola or the real believers who prefer Pepsi.
I am of course kidding about that, but you may remember the Pepsi Challenge of the 1980’s and 1990’s. It was a blind taste test and the hope of those at Pepsi was that the majority of those blindly tasting both Coke and Pepsi would be able to taste the difference and choose Pepsi over their rival.
Coke of course countered this marketing, by claiming that their beverage was “the real thing.” Ultimately, it doesn’t matter (though in my humble opinion Pepsi is clearly the best), what does matter is whether our faith is the real thing and sometimes God will test us to determine whether it is.
Genesis 22 also teaches us that real faith results in provision. In verse 8, Abraham showed his confidence in God by saying, “God himself will provide...,” though he didn’t understand, he obeyed and went to the edge of all the knowledge he had and took one more step. Because his faith was the real thing, Verse 13 tells us that God did in fact provide and in verse 14 he named that place of provision, “The Lord will provide.”
The last truth that should be realized about real faith, is that real faith doesn’t hold anything back.
In verse 12, just before God provides a substitute sacrifice and stops Abraham from killing his son, God says, “Now I know that you fear God, because you have not withheld from me your son.”
We often think that our faith is determined by what we’re willing to give, but in light of this teaching, it would seem that the real proof of our faith and love for God is found in what we refuse to give or choose to hold onto or hold back. To be clear, we should be willing to give, but what we’re not willing to give, often says as much, if not more than what we are willing to give.
Understand this, real faith is never governed by what’s seen. Real faith is believing in a real God that sometimes defies logic and sometimes appears counter productive, but a real God whose promises and presence is very real.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.