One Sunday a preacher was teaching on the subject of the end times and specifically, on the day of judgment.
As he reached the conclusion of his message, he said that on the day of judgment, “there would be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”
At that point, an old woman put up her hand and said, “Preacher, I have no teeth,” to which the preacher replied, “Ma’am, teeth will be provided.”
Well, that’s not exactly how the day of judgment will play out, but I think it does illustrate the point that there is a lot of information and misinformation out there concerning the end times. To be certain, there are few things that can provoke interest, discussion, disagreement and confusion, like eschatology (the study of the end times).
Recently, when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, there were some declaring it to be a sign of the end times. They based their prediction on some creative numeric symbolism and a 20-year-old prophecy of end times revival. I’m not so convinced that this was a sign of the end times, but the Bible does teach that there are some legitimate signs to be aware of that the end is near.
In the Gospel of Mark chapter 13, Jesus teaches that there are three signs that will mark the beginning of the end and the return of Christ. Mark 13:4, “Tell us, when will these things happen? And what will be the sign that they are all about to be fulfilled?” In response, Jesus teaches us to, recognize the signs. Sign No. 1: The destruction of the Temple, which occurred way back in A.D. 70, when the Roman General Titus destroyed the Temple, as well as the city of Jerusalem.
Sign No. 2: The coming of tribulation and persecution. Christians have been experiencing persecution for a long time, with more believers being martyred for their faith in the 20th Century, than in all other centuries combined. It is a trend that is sure to continue and increase.
Tribulation, another word for troubles, is also something that has already been going on for a long time. The tribulations include people claiming to be of God and even to be God himself, wars and rumors of wars, international power struggles, earthquakes and famines.
In the past, approximately sixty to seventy years, there have been more earthquakes in the world than there have ever been. And of course, there is our current tribulation, the pandemic that we’re currently struggling to navigate through.
Indeed, we are living in uncertain and scary times, but as followers of Jesus, we must be aware of what Jesus says and how we should respond. Mark 13:7, “When you hear of wars and rumors of wars, do not be alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come.” Jesus says, do not be afraid. God is working and his purposes are being fulfilled, so that one day, may be much sooner than we think, the world as we know it, will come to an end and Jesus will make everything that is wrong, right again.
Sign No. 3: The Gospel must be preached to all nations. Without a doubt technology has expedited the spread of the message of Jesus Christ, however a fact that we American Christians are often blind to, is that there are still people groups in the world, who have yet to hear or understand the Good News of the Gospel. Many still do not have the Bible in their own language.
A guy walked into a bar and saw a dog playing poker. The guy was amazed. He said, “Bartender, is that a real dog playing poker?” The bartender says, “Yep, real as can be.” The guy asks, “Well is he any good?” The bartender replies, “Na, every time he has a good hand he wags his tail.”
And just as the wagging tail of a dog is a sign of excitement, Jesus says there are signs that we are indeed living in the last days.
In response, we must be ready for Jesus’ return. Throughout history predictions of Christ’s return and the end of the world have plagued humanity almost since the beginning, but Jesus makes it clear, that though there will be signs, no one knows when that time will come. Acts 1:7, “He said to them, ‘It is not for you to know the times or dates the Father has set by his own authority.’ ”
As we wait for that Day that is coming, we must live with passionate urgency and look to tomorrow with outrageous levels of hope. With Christ as our Lord and Savior, we have nothing to fear and everything to gain.
