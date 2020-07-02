According to some studies that have been done, Americans do a whole lot of waiting. On average, 32 minutes whenever we visit the doctor, 28 minutes in security lines whenever we travel, 21 minutes for a significant other to get ready to go out, 13 hours annually waiting on hold for customer service and 38 hours each year waiting in traffic (more than 50 hours annually for those who live in big cities). In addition to all that waiting, more than a year is spent waiting for things to arrive and the average person spends 146 hours each year waiting for people and things that are running late.
Everyone can relate to the frustration of waiting, but of all the waiting that we are forced to endure, perhaps the most difficult times of waiting are when we’re waiting on God. We’re waiting on God to provide, heal, restore or perhaps to make our dreams come true. In all these times of waiting on God, the most important thing to do, is to pray. But, what do you do, when you’re waiting on God and your praying to God, but God is seemingly silent?
In the book of Genesis chapter 12 in the Bible, Abram, who would later have his name changed by God to Abraham, at the age of 75, is called by God to leave his country, people and family, and to go to a land that God would show him. It was a calling that came with a promise, that by his obedience, God would bless him and make him into a great nation and his people would receive a good land to call their own.
Genesis 15:2-3, “But Abram said, ‘O Sovereign Lord, what can you give me since I remain childless and the one who will inherit my estate is Eliezer of Damascus?’ And Abram said, ‘You have given me no children; so a servant in my household will be my heir.’”
The first thing we learn from Abram about times when it seems that God is silent, is that you must walk by faith and not by sight. The central issue of Genesis 15, is God’s apparent delay in fulfilling His promises. It has now been ten years since God called Abram and now he is beginning to question how God was going to fulfill his promise, after all, how can one become a father to many nations, when he’s not even a father to one. Though God seemed to be silent, God had not “fallen asleep” or forgotten about the promise he made, but Abram was learning that faith isn’t faith, if we have everything figured out or have all the answers. Hebrews 11:1, “Now faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see.”
The experience of Abram also teaches us you must trust God with your deepest needs, desires and loves. Genesis 15:5, “He took him outside and said, ‘Look up at the heavens and count the stars- if indeed you can count them.’ Then he said to him, ‘So shall your offspring be.’” This was God’s way of saying, I still see you and I will keep my promise, but I will keep it in my perfect timing. Sure enough God would fulfill his promise, but not until Genesis 21, would his son Isaac be born, when Abram was 100 years old and his wife 90.
Lastly, when you’re waiting on God, it would be a great benefit to you, to find the gift in the darkness. The second part of God’s promise to Abram, the receiving of the Promised Land, would involve even more waiting — 430 years of waiting. In our waiting on God, we can choose to focus on the darkness, the negative and on all the things that you wish were different or you can look for a silver lining, the glimmer of light and the blessings that can easily be missed. In so many ways, what you focus on will determine your attitude and your sense of fulfillment.
A tornado hit a Kansas farmhouse just before dawn one morning. It tore off the roof and picked up the bed on which the farmer and his wife were sleeping. By some miracle, it set them down unharmed in the next county over. The wife was sobbing uncontrollably, so the husband said, “Don’t be scared, we’re not hurt.” She continued to cry, but between sobs she said, “I’m not scared, I’m happy. This is the first time in 14 years we’ve been out together.”
When you’re waiting on God: walk by faith, trust God and lean into his promises and choose to find the gift in the darkness and in the midst of the storm.
