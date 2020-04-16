Without a doubt we are living in unprecedented times, in which as believers our only effective coping mechanism is to lean into the strength that only God can fully provide, as well as the help of each other, as we navigate these uncertain times together.
And yet, if you’re like me, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to experience peace. Difficult, but not impossible. In fact, with all that is going on in our world, there is only one place to turn that will allow us to experience peace.
I am a firm believer that for the sake of our own personal mental and spiritual health, we must limit our intake of the news, but most evenings, like most of you, I will tune into a news broadcast. What I continue to see, as you well know, is that the headlines only seem to be getting worse, so much so, that even the little bit of good news that is strategically placed at the end of the broadcast, is still not enough to overcome the overwhelming amount of heartbreaking and scary news.
In times like this especially, we must constantly turn to the ultimate Good News, the Good News of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. And so, each evening after watching a 30 minute news broadcast, I find that I have to get re-centered and re-focused on what really matters and on the hope that leads to eternal life. To do this, I have to intentionally focus on Jesus, as I go back time and time again to reflect upon the Word of God and His promises of goodness and blessings.
In the Gospel of John in the New Testament of the Bible, Jesus is preparing His disciples for the devastation and heart break they were about to experience, as Jesus was about to be arrested and crucified. In John 16:32-33, we find Jesus’ words that are so relevant to us today living in this time of a pandemic crisis. Jesus says this, “But a time is coming, and has come, when you will be scattered, each to his own home. You will leave me all alone. Yet, I am not alone, for my Father is with me. I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”
So there it is! This is how we have peace, knowledge, faith and hope. Due to the isolation of the stay at home public health order, we too find ourselves scattered ... together as the Church, but separated. And with all the isolation, closings, cancelations and social distancing, you may feel like you’re alone. But, you are not alone! There are still many people who care about you and most importantly you have God who loves you more than words can describe, who promises to always be with you.
You can experience peace in the midst of whatever is going on in your life or in the world, because of the knowledge of a God who loves and provides and by choosing to place your faith and hope in Him. Jesus reminds us in John 16, that no matter what happens, he has overcome the world. Even when it appears that COVID-19 or anything else, is overcoming the world, Jesus has in fact overcome the virus and most importantly, He has overcome the most deadly virus of all, sin. As a new worship song says, “I’m gonna see a victory ... My God will never fail ... For the battle belongs to you, Lord ... There is power in the mighty name of Jesus.”
When we put our faith and hope in Christ, we have victory, because that victory has already been won by him. Lean into that victory and be strengthened to fight the good fight and choose to worship and seek Him no matter how bad the world looks. Let this knowledge, your faith and eternal hope give you peace in the midst of these challenging times. Use this unprecedented time as an opportunity to grow in your relationship with God, to do the things you’ve been putting off or didn’t have time for before all this began and shine the light of Jesus brightly in the darkness that surrounds us, as you find ways to reach out to and serve our community.
May the instruction of Mark 12:30, be the goal that we’re all aiming for, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.”
Stay safe. Stay connected. Be blessed.
