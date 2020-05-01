“No shoes, no shirt, no service” is a well-known, understood, condition for many businesses. I am not sure of the health concerns related to bare feet. Nor why a fully revealed chest is reason enough to deny a thirsty man a Smoothie, but that’s what the sign says.
And yet that window sticker is seldom ignored or protested. So why not add a new directive that may well be lifesaving: “Yes Masks,” “Yes Gloves,” “Know What Matters.”
We accept sanitary conditions and safety clothing as required and necessary in many businesses and manufacturing facilities. And we are all better off for it.
I appreciate the hair nets and latex gloves used by food preparers. Requiring workers to wash their hands after visiting the toilet seems, well, reassuring.
I worked for a pharmaceutical company which required all plant visitors, regardless of tax bracket, to have head and face hair netted when touring. Further, when entering the processing area, safety glasses, earplugs, shoe coverings and hardhats were a must.
These precautions were instituted to protect the product or the people or both. Whether we find the evolution of safety and health precautions as necessary, or overly intrusive, we adapt to them.
And then we come to adopt safety in our own lives, especially where the children are involved. Who among us does not now see the value of child safety seats? Helmets for motorcyclists sometimes causes discouraging words but not so much for kid bike riders. The protection of others, especially the young and weak, is in our nature.
Which brings me to Vice President Pence’s actions this week at the Mayo Clinic. His singular disregard for his own guidelines, and the hospital’s mandate, for all to wear masks was inexcusable. It was as if a shirtless, barefoot Subway worker moved directly from the urinal to his sandwich station and said: “What’ll you have?” (“I’d like a large order of virus with just a hint of dysentery on the side.”)
It is all well and good for Mr. Pence to advise he is regularly tested and found uninfected for the coronavirus. But unless he stays in a sterile environment, all earlier testing was just of that moment. And given the Vice President’s laxness for precautions and his job of meeting with so many strangers, there has to be some doubt that he had stayed COVID-19 free.
Certainly he, of all people, should be aware of the opportunistic ways the virus infects and of the rationale for the masks. They are for the protection of both the wearer and his neighbors. They are not foolproof but they are helpful and one of the best bangs for the buck in the control of this particular disease.
And yet, if the head of the U. S. Government’s pandemic task force is this unaware or dismissive of basic health protocols; what are the chances of full national compliance? “Slim to none” comes to mind.
So what to do? The different philosophies concerning whether livestock should be “fenced in” or “fenced out” might be instructive here. In Virginia we must fence our cattle in. In wide open Wyoming if you don’t want your neighbor’s heifers in your yard, you must “fence out.” In this one area, concerning the coronavirus, I am a Wyomingite.
If we want to safely resume our lives, we must all take personal responsibility to “fence out” this bug. Asking our neighbors (or VPOTUS) to “fence in” is not without shortcomings.
As close as I can tell a mask, a face shield and barrier gloves will do much to protect the wearer from giving or receiving the virus. If this is not true, please correct me. If it is, what is stopping us from doing what we ought to do for the good of all?
Annoyance? Yep. Strange looking? Sure. Unnecessary? Hardly. To feel this simple task is unworthy of our attention is to think the loss of 60,000 lives and 30 million jobs is but a nuisance.
The enormity of the problems caused by this one disease, to the physical health of so many and the economic health of this nation would have been unthinkable just a few months ago. And yet here we are.
We have careened from disbelief, to finger pointing, to an everyman for himself dystopia. We are better than this and need to show it. Let’s all wear our masks and gloves as a sign of rebellion against the disease and in union with our neighbors.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.
