So Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s long-anticipated report was released.
After mopping their collective brow with relief, Democrats immediately and gleefully shouted that the whole thing was proper since “political bias” was not the basis for the investigations.
They ought to have read what the report actually said, which was there was no “documentary or testimonial evidence” of political bias behind the decision to open “Crossfire Hurricane,” the wide-ranging investigation into the Trump campaign and presidency.
Nor was there “documentary or testimonial evidence” of political bias in seeking a FISA warrant against Carter Page. Evidently, those committing crimes, when questioned neither give voice to their schemes à la Dr. Evil, nor confess their transgressions in writing.
The report also said “While we did not find documentary or testimonial evidence of intentional misconduct on the part of the case agents who assisted in preparing the applications, or the agents and supervisors who performed the Woods (mandatory review) Procedures, we also did not receive satisfactory explanations for the errors or problems we identified.”
Didn’t hear that from Rep. Eric Swalwell, did you?
According to the IG, “Crossfire Hurricane” began with information from a “friendly foreign government” about George Papadopoulos saying Russians had information on Clinton and were trying to share it with the Trump campaign. Horowitz’s report did not — in keeping with its scope — explore origins of that information, but we know it came from Clovis Mafsud, Stefan Halper and the “cousins” in British intelligence.
Crossfire was a “Full Investigation” which, by FBI rules must be based on — “an articulable factual basis” that “reasonably indicates” any one of three defined circumstances exists: “An activity constituting a federal crime or a threat to the national security has or may have occurred, is or may be occurring, or will or may occur...”
Read that again. A crime doesn’t have to occur for the FBI to bring the full weight of government to bear against anyone; someone just has to think it might have. Or will. Maybe.
Although surveillance of a major party’s presidential candidate was initiated, “heightened predication” and consultation with top leadership of the Department of Justice did not happen — nor was it required by law. An oversight, said the IG, who expressed concern about this many times in his report.
FBI policy mandates that in seeking a FISA warrant, the case agent must ensure that all statements in a FISA surveillance application are “scrupulously accurate,” but in this case none of them were. The “Crossfire” team obtained a FISA warrant to surveil Carter Page based almost entirely on the “Steele Dossier” and its derivatives in the press.
The report notes that “the team failed to inform Department officials of significant information” contradicting or falsifying assertions in the FISA warrant application, a failing they repeated in all warrant renewals. The report outlines at least seven “inaccuracies and omissions” in the information supporting the first FISA application, and details ten others in the renewals. Officials up to and including James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe signed off anyway.
The report also indicates that after the FBI fired Steele, he continued to funnel information to the “Crossfire” team through FBI associate deputy attorney general Bruce Ohr, whose wife Nelly worked at “Fusion GPS,” an opposition-research firm employed by the Clinton campaign. Steele used this conduit to provide “unverified and unverifiable” information 13 times.
There’s much more of the same, including evidence of considerable official malfeasance. It makes chilling reading for anyone with an appreciation for civil liberties.
In the report’s words:
» “We concluded that the failures described…in this report represent serious performance failures by the supervisory and non-supervisory agents with responsibility over the FISA applications.”
» “We identified at least 17 significant errors or omissions in the Carter Page FISA applications, and many additional errors in the Woods Procedures. These errors and omissions resulted from case agents providing wrong or incomplete information … and failing to flag important issues for discussion.”
» “That so many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate, hand-picked teams on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations ... raised significant questions regarding the FBI chain of command’s management and supervision of the FISA process.”
So no political bias, just overwhelming disregard for rules and regulations, evidence and process. Or gross, widespread incompetence; take your pick. In, remember, the process of obtaining uncontested, secret surveillance warrants from a secret court to spy on a presidential candidate.
I feel so much safer, now.
(0) comments
