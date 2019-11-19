So Virginia has gone blue. What did we learn in the process?
We learned that all those politically proper voters of the Blue Belt stretching from Fairfax to Richmond to Norfolk, folks who would have an attack of the vapors worthy of one of the Daughters of the Confederacy upon merely hearing the words “Daughters of the Confederacy,” don’t mind blackface as much as we were led to believe.
In fact they find it so unobjectionable that they’ve put a guy who wore it at the head of Virginia’s march to a Workers’ Paradise. I’d say that’s a hopeful indication the Safe Space Samba is wearing thin, but it’s only a sign that the state’s urban voters fear and loathing for the conservatism of the hinterland is stronger than any distaste they might have for the 40-year-old questionable antics of governor Ralph Northam, now posed to lead Virginia’s charge leftward.
We’ve learned that acceptance of fourth-trimester abortion is not political anathema in Virginia. That advocacy of curbs on free speech, political and in general, are not a bar to electoral offices. That confiscatory taxation, wealth transfer and draconian regulation are fine, so long as they are sold as “fair.” We’ve seen that the embrace of lawlessness is a positive for candidates, so long as it is the right sort of lawlessness, committed by the right sort of persons.
We saw that Republicans have a suburban problem, and that this problem is one with image. The state’s economy is flourishing, there is relative safety in suburbia and things seem to be going well. So it is largely the crassness of the party’s leader, his constant pugnacity and insistence on being, well, “perfect” that sets the sensibilities of the prim and proper bourgeoisie who staff and service the federal and state governments on edge. They just don’t like his style, so like the gaggle of cool kids in the middle school cafeteria, they publicly snub him, no matter how much he’s done for them, and for the country.
This distaste is repeated in suburbs across the country, so Donald Trump and the Republican party are going to have to deal with the problem if they expect success in 2020.
What may we expect from the leaders of the newly blue Virginia? Although there have been a few voices counselling caution, the progressive wing of the party has now got the bit between its teeth, and they have no intention of stopping short of the free-stuff Nirvana they intend to create using other people’s money. Free health care, free college, free or low-cost housing, more money for the same amount of work. Gun confiscation laws that would make Robert Francis O’Rourke proud. All of this and much, much more had been promised by Democrat candidates over the past three months, and there is no reason to doubt their word.
Virginia’s electoral system will also be changed dramatically. Expect voter ID laws to be repealed, and vote-fraud magnets like motor-voter and same-day registration to be enacted. The real inamorata, voters who are poor, ill-informed and eager to avail themselves of stuff paid for others, will then have no bar to voting as often as they please.
How do we know? Because Democrats have said so, none more than unreconstructed Clintonite Terry McAuliffe, who, in an exhortation to Democrat volunteers was very direct: “We’re going to make Virginia a new state.” And to hell with those who rather liked the old one.
It will come about swiftly. How do we know? Again, because Democrats have said so. Consider the comment of Arlington’s Rep. Alfonso Lopez: “If we have the majority,” he said, “the work of a lifetime is the work of two afternoons.” Whether others have qualms or not.
Why does any of this matter? Because — again, according to Democrats, strategists and candidates alike — Virginia is a template for gains elsewhere. They plan on using voters’ distaste for President Trump’s personality: his peccadillos, quirks and combativeness, ill habits and obsessions, to fuel an emotional appeal that overrides a rational calculation of his accomplishments and improvements to the nation and its citizens, even fettered as he has been. They will appeal to their shopworn tool, hatred, to achieve their ends and to date the tactic has worked. It is effective because — as H. L. Menken observed — democracy is the best way to determine what the people want, and make certain they get it — good and hard.
This is going to hurt.
