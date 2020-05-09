This November, as we all know, the presidential election will be held. From all indications a high voter turnout is expected.
Everyone seems to be concerned about whom the president will be, but many don’t even know who their city council representatives are, or even care.
However, the city council yields more power over city residents than one might think. The council can raise your property taxes, personal property taxes, all sorts of fees, meals taxes, lodging taxes, cigarette taxes, water rates, sewages rates, trash rates, storm water fees, licenses for businesses, and many other fees and taxes too numerous to mention. I had a colleague once who said, “The council could reach into the citizen’s pockets without their permission and take what they want.”
Why is this important? It is important because on May 19, a mere nine days from now, Waynesboro has an election to decide who the majority of our city council will be. We will also decide on that day who our school board races will be. However since there is no opposition in the school board race, that matter is settled.
Because of COVID-19, this election will be a little different. It is recommended that the people vote by absentee ballot if possible. That can be done by requesting a ballot application before Tuesday. When you receive your ballot, vote and then you can either mail it to the registrar’s office or hand deliver it to the registrars office before 7 p.m. on election day. You can also put it in the drop off box at the front entrance of the Gorsuch building. However, be sure to use “2a” as your reason for voting absentee. This is an acceptable excuse for anyone voting this way because of the virus. In order to avoid being counted as provisional, bring your absentee ballot to the polls if you decide to vote in person.
If you choose not to do this you may also vote in person at the designated poll on election day. However a few changes have been made to accommodate the voters and provide a safe polling place.
The first change is that there will only be one location that all wards will vote in. That location is at Kate Collins Middle School located at 1625 Ivy St in Waynesboro. One reason for this change is that many of our precinct workers are senior citizens and they will not be working. We only have enough people to manage one location where all the precincts can vote.
Another reason we went to one precinct is the two churches used in wards A and B would not let us use there facilities because of concerns about COVID-19.
It is recommended that voters wear masks. The election board and registrar have worked hard to come up with a viable solution to giving everyone an opportunity to cast a ballot in this upcoming election. We have met all the state code requirements and the plan was approved by the city council.
As of Friday, 1,639 ballots have been sent out and 796 of those have been returned.
It goes without saying that this will be a very important election for our citizens as we grapple with the pandemic and its aftermath. The city council will be making very important decisions that will affect all of us and the future of our city. So please, take the time to vote absentee or go to Kate Collins on May 19.
You then can feel you have done your part for the betterment of our great city.
