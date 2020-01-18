Our founding fathers said that a democracy only works when the citizens are educated and involved with government actions.
All you have to do is read or watch the news to see that many people are dissatisfied with the way our government is working at all levels — national, state, and local. To confirm this, all you have to do is listen to televised news or read the newspapers. Why after 240 years of a system that has produced the greatest country in the world, are we suddenly so at odds? With people enjoying greater freedoms to achieve their dreams and be the envy of the world, why has such dissatisfaction reared its head?
It is not because the system has changed. The structure of government has remained constant and we are still under the laws of the constitution. I cannot blame basic human nature either. Human nature has not changed; we as human beings still have our good and bad qualities. I cannot identify a better form of government that allows so much personal freedom. Winston Churchill said, “Democracy is the worst form of government, but better than those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”
So what is generating our current unhappiness with the political environment? My contention is that we have no one to blame but ourselves. It is not the politician’s fault. It is ours for putting them there and leaving them there long after they have proven to be incompetent.
By that I mean, many of us are not involved enough to even go out and vote. We make it so easy to do, but many do not bother. Most of the people who do vote are older and they realize its importance. But they too generally don’t study the candidates or issues, instead voting party lines or following their favorite biased medias advice.
I have witnessed, on many occasions a candidate or issue winning with less than 10% of the eligible voters. That certainly does not represent the majority, but is what happens when people do not exercise their right to vote. The result is that special interest groups or single-issue voters elect candidates. Then when the people that get elected begin to implement their agenda, everyone becomes upset and starts complaining about what our representatives are doing because we disagree.
An example of this dissatisfaction in action can be found in the recent disagreement on the Second Amendment and the local government’s need to respond. The battle is whether our city should join other Virginia cities and become a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
At Monday’s special public hearing at Kate Collins Middle School, more than 380 people showed up to voice their concerns either for or against. That is the most people attending for any public hearing during my 11 years on council. I think that is what we need, more people getting involved. We have the power to bring about change by becoming educated on the issues and letting our government know what our opinions are!
You will have chance to make a difference on May 3 as 3 of 5 council members and 3 of 5 school board members are up for re-election. Waynesboro has about 13,576 registered voters with 5,000 more eligible to register to vote. Normally, about 3,000 show up to vote for city elections. That means about 16% of the residents will elect your city council and school board. With low turnout, special interest groups can influence the outcome, which may not have the best interest of the city as a whole.
Between 1994 and 2016 there were 30 board of education seats up for election. Twenty-three of the 30 seats were unopposed and the incumbent, who in most cases had the support of the other school board members, won the seven races that were competitive. People complain about our schools all of the time. With that voting history, my conclusion is the citizens think they are doing a good job in spite of the constant complaining about the schools.
We as a community need to get more involved and informed about the issues and the candidates seeking office. Attend community meetings about the candidates, research the issues and see what the consequences are of both sides, call the candidates and find out their position on the issues, run for office, volunteer to serve on a committee.
Yes it is work, and we are all busy. However it is not only our right to vote, but also our responsibility to do it in an informed manner.
