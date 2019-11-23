You may have noticed your personal property taxes have increased considerably this year.
Personal property taxes are the taxes you pay for the automobiles you own. Many citizens have become upset and have raised concerns with the Commissioner of Revenue and at council meetings. This will, in all likelihood, continue. The last date that you can pay your taxes is Dec. 5 without incurring an additional 10% penalty.
It is important to understand how this tax is calculated. In the early part of the New Year you will receive a letter from the Commissioner of Revenue asking what cars you owned on Jan. 1 of that year. They get the list of cars you own from the DMV. You are also asked if the cars are used for business or personal purposes. If you designate personal purposes, you get tax relief from the state. This tax relief is from a pot of state money that is constant each year and is what is left from Gov. Jim Gilmore’s effort to eliminate personal property tax. If you mark business use, you get no tax relief from the state.
This completed form has to be returned to the Commissioner of Revenue’s office by May 1. If it is not, you are fined a 10% penalty on the tax owed or $10, whichever is higher. At this point, the Commissioner of Revenue takes the information, and using the NADA clean retail value, sets the value for your car. State code says that the commissioner must use a uniformly applied value within the classification of the property. The value system has been used for over 10 years.
OK, so you have a car that has very high mileage and is in bad shape, and it does not meet the clean retail value of the NADA book. The car is being valued for tax purposes higher than the actual value. Your recourse is to come to the city building with your car between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, and go to the Commissioner of Revenue’s office and they will send someone out to verify your mileage. You can also bring an inspection ticket or oil change receipt that has your car’s mileage on it. Then they may make an adjustment to your coming years taxes on that car. There are no exceptions to these dates.
In late October or early November, you will get a statement of the tax owed on automobiles you own. You will pay 3.25% of the car’s assessed value, plus $25 for the city sticker that used to be placed on you car but is now only a fee. You will also pay the penalty if you did not file your ownership form by May 1.
As more cars are bought and the values go higher, and personal property taxes are raised, the state tax relief money covers less and less of the taxes owed. Waynesboro City Council raised personal property taxes this year from 2.5% to 3.25% per $100 on a 4-1 vote. This is a 30% increase. Because of this and the fact that there is more inventory, the tax relief fund that used to cover 49% of the tax owed dropped to 35.15% of the tax owed. This caused the taxpayer to pay even more of the tax.
An example of how this works is if, in the last year, you owned a car worth $20,000 clean retail value, your tax last year would be 2.5% of the value or $500, less the 49% car tax credit, plus $25 fee. This makes your tax owed $280. If this same car this year, now has a clean retail value of $18,000, you would now owe 3.25% of that which would be $585, less 35.15 % from tax relief, and the $25 fee, for a total of $404.37.
The value of your car went down $2,000, yet you paid $124.37 more in personal property taxes. This is a 44.4% increase in you tax burden.
This tax is due by Dec. 5 and if not paid will result in an additional 10% penalty.
If you are upset about these higher taxes, you should become more involved in your city government. While it is too late this year to make changes, maybe if more people expressed their concern going forward, this kind of thing would not happen in the future.
