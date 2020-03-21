“Everyone can make a difference. It begin with a conversation about what’s important to them and what they want to get accomplished in the community.”
This is a quote from Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge. This foundation serves the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as the counties of Augusta, Nelson and Highland. The mission of CFCBR is to enrich the quality of life by responding to needs and inspiring philanthropy in our community.
The Community Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to working to ensure that making a difference is within everyone’s reach. It accomplishes that goal by connecting people who care to causes that matter.
On a daily basis, the foundation is helping individuals create charitable funds from which they distribute grants to nonprofit organizations, scholarships to local residents pursuing educational opportunities, and awards to educators and other who are making a difference in the lives of our public school students.
The foundation invests its charitable funds for long-term growth and distributes a percentage each year to fulfill the charitable purposes of each fund. For instance, if you contributed to their Waynesboro Public Schools Foundation endowment, a percentage of that fund is available to support the school district each year while the balance remains invested for future use.
When you donate to an existing fund at the foundation, you are helping to grow a permanent source of support for your favorite cause or charitable organization. If the foundation does not yet have a fund that you would want to support, they can help you create your own.
In 1992, Buz Dawbarn met with groups of community leaders from Staunton and Waynesboro to educate them on the merits of a community foundation. He then contributed $100,000 to create the new foundation’s first endowment, which has grown substantially and presently provides for 10 Dawbarn Education Awards of $10,000 each year to educators who go above and beyond to make a difference. A committee of community members reviews nominations and selects the recipients. Dawbarn’s desire was that each recipient would use the cash award for their personal needs, not those of the schools. He recognized that educators work incredibly hard but are not paid well. Other individuals have also donated to that endowment over the years.
It is worth noting that Lewis Coiner also was instrumental in the formation and early work of the foundation. He donated his time as the volunteer director for many years before the foundation created paid staff positions. Coiner still lives in the Waynesboro community and celebrated his 100th birthday last year.
The foundation distributed $1,058,928 in grants, scholarships and awards within our community last year, and an estimated $12.5 million since its inception in 1992. Grants, generally ranging in size from $1,000-10,000, to charitable organizations accounted for approximately $800,000 of the foundation’s distributions in 2019. Additionally, the foundation provides scholarships totaling over $100,000 each year to eligible high school students and adults.
There are 146 endowments that have been created within the foundation with a total value of more than $31 million. Some endowments have no restrictions, which offers the foundation great flexibility to meet community needs. Some endowments exist to support specific areas of interest, such as early childhood education, senior care, arts and culture, environmental preservation and much more. There are endowments dedicated to specific charitable organizations, such as the Boys & Girls Club and the Valley Program for Aging Services. There is even an endowment to maintain the “Welcome to Stuarts Draft” signs and flowers found at the entrances to that community.
In addition to endowments, donors have also created pass-through funds so that their contributions are literally “passed through” to the community immediately. Simply said, there are many ways that community members can make a meaningful difference through the Community Foundation. If you are interested in becoming involved, besides making a donation to one of the many funds, you could volunteer your time to assist the foundation on a committee, a review team or in other ways.
The foundation also provides workshops for the staff, volunteers and board members of charitable organizations, and advises community members working to create new organizations.
The list goes on and on. New endowments are created each year — will you be the next person to create one?
Please call the Community Foundation at (540) 213-2150 or info@cfcbr.org if you have any questions or ideas that you would like to explore.
