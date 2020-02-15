To make our city a better place to live and work takes some effort by those who reside here.
There are many ways to do this but today I want to suggest something you might not have thought of. This can also help you personally by getting out and meeting new people and educating yourself as to the workings of the city. You can also play an important part in how this city moves forward in this ever-changing world.
I am talking about becoming a member of one of the 16 boards and commissions Waynesboro has created through ordinances. These commissions and boards support the city council’s decision — making processes that determine the direction the city will take. Certain boards and commissions have authority to make a final decision, some of which may be appealed to the city council. To be eligible to serve on one of these boards or commissions you must be a resident and or qualified voter of the city of Waynesboro.
Presently there is one vacancy on the Cultural Commission. This commission coordinates the promotion and support of existing cultural activities and events. Additionally it supports the development of new cultural organizations and promotes tourism efforts in the Waynesboro area.
If history is your thing, there are two vacancies on the Historical Commission. This group is charged with preserving and protecting the history of the city. Their mission is to locate, collect, and preserve historical facts and important information about our community.
The CAP-SAW board was established in 2009 and is a public government organization that provides funding and support to area agencies and programs with the primary goal of assisting low-income families and individuals to gain the skills necessary to escape poverty and become self-reliant. There is one vacancy on CAP-SAW board.
Many of the terms end on these boards in August of each year and by statute you may only serve two terms. If you are appointed to a partial term, and if the term has two years or less, you may then serve an additional two full terms.
In August of this year one member’s term is up and they are not eligible for reappointment on the Library Board. This means that a new member must be appointed. The Library board oversees the operation of the library and conducts its business in accordance with approved city personnel and budgeting practices and in coordination with the city manager. This board shall have authority to appoint committees from its own membership and any citizen of the city.
Also in August, there will be a seat open on the Parks and Recreation Commission. This advisory body is appointed to advise council as to the park and recreation needs of the city. It also provides direction to the Parks and Recreation department staff on related subjects, such as the annual budget, general recreational programming and relationships with other private and public organizations, and park redevelopment.
Other terms are ending on the following boards and some board and commission members may decide to not serve another term. The Economic Development Authority board is charged with promoting the economic well being of the community. The economic development efforts of the city are designed to increase community prosperity,
The planning commission has two members up for re appointment. This board was established as an advisory board to the city council. The commission directs the growth and development of the city by reviewing all zoning applications, subdivision plots, site development applications and plans for municipal improvement in order to promote the orderly development of the locality and its environs.
Other boards that have terms expiring are the Redevelopment and Housing Authority, the Valley Community Services board and Youth Commission.
If any of these boards are of interest to you, please contact the clerk of the council, Julia Bortle at (540) 942-6669 and she will be happy to give you details on how to proceed to get appointed to one or more of these boards or commissions.
The city needs good people to serve and you will feel a great personal satisfaction knowing you are serving the community and helping to make it a place we can all be proud to call home.
