The country is at a standstill over a small virus that can only be seen with the most powerful microscope.
Certainly no one would have predicted the present circumstances we find ourselves in.
I have been thinking about the changes that will be coming about as a result of this economic standstill. First, when it is all over the municipal, county and state governments will not be making their revenue projections because no economic activity generates no tax revenue.
Our leaders are going to have a big job ahead trying to figure out how to handle these shortfalls. That’s why the upcoming city council elections are so important.
All the seats on Waynesboro City Council are contested; thereby citizens have choices as to who will lead us through this difficult period. Will they raise taxes, cut services, or will they try to be more efficient? It is your job to find out what the candidates plan to do during the coming shortfalls. Study them and make an informed decision, then vote!
If you don’t vote and things don’t go the way you think they should then you shouldn’t complain. The city council will be very instrumental in navigating the rough waters ahead and they are your representatives as to how our city operates.
It is still up in the air as to how the elections will take place. It is my suspicion that we will have an absentee ballot election only. If this becomes the case, the following is the procedure for absentee voting.
Many of you have never voted absentee, and that may make some people decide to not vote. It is critical that you vote in this election for the future of our city. There are a couple of different ways to obtain an absentee ballot. The first one requires you go to the Gorsuch Building at 250 S. Wayne Avenue. When you enter you will see a deputy sheriff manning the metal detector. Ask the deputy for an application for an absentee ballot. You can fill it out there or take it home. Once you have it completed you can mail it to the registrar or take it to that office. If you take it to the office, knock on the door and someone will take it or you can just slip it under the door.
When it is checked and verified you will receive, by mail, an absentee ballot with a self-addressed return envelope. Read the instructions and mark the ballot with your choices. Then mail it or take it to the registrar’s office.
Another way to get an absentee ballot, if you have internet access, is at elections.virginia.gov. Here you will be able to follow the instructions to apply for an absentee ballot application. Just click on “Apply for Virginia Absentee Ballot.” You will need some form of formal identification such as your driver’s license number. After you have completed the application you will be given a notice by the website that your application has been received and the local registrar will get the application within minutes and once verified, your absentee ballot will be mailed to you.
That’s it! You have done your civic duty.
