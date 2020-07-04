Recently, someone asked me if the City of Waynesboro was broke.
They had heard the library was closed because the city did not have the funds to keep it open. I assured them the city was not broke, but the conversation inspired me to investigate what affect the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the city’s finances. As a result, I met with a member of the city’s staff and learned the following.
I discovered the libary was closed because of Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order related to public health requirements. However, curbside service was temporarily unavailable because library employees were furloughed.
The city managers budget was presented on April 6 to city council. It was very healthy at the time with a 2.6% increase over the previous year to $53,063,889. There was a raise of 3% for city employees, health insurance increases, increased funding for schools, a reduction in debt service interest, and a decrease of capital fund projects. There was an increase in funding for detention and corrections as well as social services.
Most of the increase in funding was due to the increase in personal property and the motor vehicle taxes that the council passed last year. Also, an increased projection of meals taxes was projected as well as an increase in interfund transfers from the previous year. There was also a 1.5% increase in the storm water fees. Plus, there was a $1 monthly increase in refuse collection rates projected. There was one full-time and one part-time employee proposed in the new budget.
The budget looked healthy and the city had a reserve, so things were pretty good.
But then a shutdown had to be implemented because of COVID-19 and the city needed to adjust its budget because of reduced revenue from meals taxes. Additionally, personal property tax revenue was to be reduced because many people would not be buying new vehicles, and this would reduce revenue projections.
The bottom line was the city projected a $4 million shortfall. Council held two budget work sessions before the final budget went to public hearing, including a meeting a week before an election with three council member seats up for grabs. It appears citizens weren’t too concerned as a little over 20% of eligible voters turned out to vote in the election.
Then on May 7 the new budget was proposed by city staff. The schools got level funding from the previous year, because they got a windfall from the state and were able to make do with the same amount as last year from the city. That saved the city about $500,000. The raises were cut, saving an additional $300,000. About $300,000 from the revenue stability fund was used and an additional $1.3 million was taken from the fund reserve.
Other savings came from not opening the pool this summer, canceling next week’s scheduled Summer Extravaganza, not filling vacancies and furloughing some employees. Park maintenance was pushed to next year. Although the budgets for the police and fire departments were reduced, neither were hit with furloughs.
With all of these measures the city’s budget was back in balance. The budget went from $53,063,899 to $50,644,179. Facing a $4 million shortfall, $2.6 million in cuts and $1.4 million from reserves balanced the budget.
The majority of the city’s revenue comes in the form of property taxes and that was not affected by the shutdown, so the city’s finances are in relatively good shape. But I was warned that if the slowdown continues into the next fiscal year, the city would begin to have to take more drastic measures to offset the tax deficiency.
We still have a healthy reserve, but you can’t live off reserves as they are there for these occurrences and must be replenished rather than drained dry. Nationally, the federal government seems to understand that states and local governments are hurting, and they may start to bail them out as they have businesses and individuals that have been affected by the virus. This could also help the city overcome the tax shortfall.
In conclusion, the city is not broke, but it needs good leadership to deal with future problems which will undoubtedly present themselves in the not too distant future.
