All Waynesboro elections are the responsibility of the three member Waynesboro Electoral Board.
The local chairman of each of the two major parties, Democrat and Republican, appoints the board. The party of the governor gets two of the three appointments. This board is responsible for all local, state, and federal elections held in Waynesboro.
The board hires and supervises the voter registrar, Lisa Jeffers, who is the workhorse of the election process. Presently serving on the board is Robert Horowitz, secretary, Elizabeth Bouldin–Clapton, Chairman and myself as vice-chair.
Our job is to make sure that the elections are run fairly and honestly. We make sure the voting machines are programmed correctly and the counters are set to zero when the voting starts. We make sure the paper ballots are controlled and accounted for. We insure that all the people who are registered to vote and want to vote can vote.
In addition it is important to monitor that all election laws are adhered to during the election. The voter registrar hires and trains all the poll workers that work the four precincts in our city. There is one precinct in each of the four wards.
On Election Day the board members day starts at 5 a.m. and we each go to a different precinct and insure that everything is ready. This includes verifying the vote count is zero on the voting machines, making sure that the lines are marked 40 feet from the entrance, and that no one can cross to campaign. Additionally we make sure that the poll books are open and operating properly.
All the work is done by poll workers who are the backbone and do the heavy lifting on Election Day. Many of them have worked the polls for many years and are very important to the process. The election could not be held without them. They are to be truly commended for their hard work. They attend training and put in a 15-hour day during the election.
The board members rotate at regular intervals throughout the day from precinct to precinct. After the polls close, we meet in the voter registrars office and wait to receive the voting tapes, poll books and all back up material. The registrar tallies, the results and reports those results to the state and local media. We finished this process around 9:30 pm during the last election. That was a roughly a 16½ hour day for the members of the board.
The following day the board reconvenes to canvas the election and certify the results. This involves double checking the voters and the votes counted, checking provisional and challenged ballots to determine if they should or should not be counted. Once everything is completed to the satisfaction of the board and registrar, and all legal criteria is met the election is certified. This process can take up to 8 hours depending on the particulars of the election, such as write in votes.
During the last election, there were two spots on the ballot for the Soil and Conservation Board, but only one candidate, Dubose Egleston. One would think that more people would step up to fill these seats, since the environment is such a concern.
No such luck.
There were two places on the ballot to write in a candidate. With 5,147 votes cast, 282 did take the time to write in a name. Of these 74 were invalid or not people, like Donald Duck or Santa Claus. The other 208 were valid names. Jennifer Lewis, a current board member whose term expires Dec. 31, got five write-ins. Jim Nichols, who was previously on the board, got eight write-ins. The winner of the write-in was Darren Hemp, who got 11 votes.
I called him and informed him that he had won. His response was, “Great!”
I asked him if had campaigned for the seat and he said that he had seen that two seats were up for election and that he was interested in conservation. He asked a few friends to write his name in and 11 of them did. Thank you Darren for stepping up for our community. A small effort can yield big results. Hopefully this will inspire others to become involved and run for office or boards.
There are four elections in 2020 in Waynesboro. On March 3 is the Democratic Presidential primary. May 5 is the city elections. June 9 is the Republican senate and the Democratic congressional election. And lastly the presidential election is Nov. 3.
I urge everyone to come out and vote.
