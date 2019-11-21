RISE joined Living Word Worship Center’s annual unity March in October with the theme being “Stop the Bullying.”
Speakers from as far away as Richmond, along with local ministers and social justice activists, addressed the crowd. The adults were there to support about 25 young people from Augusta County, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg schools.
This march fell right during a heightened time in our community. A week before we received calls from parents from Staunton and Augusta County about a little league football game where some parents reportedly lost their cool during a game.
At the game, the n-word was reportedly hurled around by coaches and parents. There are people in our community who will say that this story can’t be true. No adult would use that word at a little league game, but I beg to differ. I’ve lived in this community all my life and know some players from areas schools fling that word at Waynesboro players.
This started on a little league football field but these kids go back into our schools and they take this racial interaction back into the classroom. Children are calling other children the n-word repeatedly. Teachers and administrators are not giving harsh punishment or any punishment at all which leads to black students taking matters into their own hands. They end up hitting the white student. The black student is then suspended and an incident report is placed in the black student’s file. Nothing happens to the white student. The vicious cycle continues.
Just last week this reportedly happened at the middle school in Staunton. The black student’s parent contacted us because the child was instructed by an administrator to stop talking about the encounter. If they told anyone else, they would be suspended for a day.
I contacted the superintendent. According to his email, he stated that calling a student a racial slur would be classified as “profane, obscene, or abusive language or conduct.”
However, why are white students not being suspended for using the n-word.
It’s happening in all our schools. These are not isolated events. On the national spectrum kids are starting to commit suicide because of constantly bullying. This should be a universal issue that administrators, teachers, parents, students and community leaders can unify on eradicating in our schools.
However, as long as we keep ignoring the use of this word in our schools, we will continue to have bullying. We will continue to have our children contemplating, attempting and succeeding at suicide.
Children who are bullies are being bullied somewhere in their lives. Children being bullied are the ones who end up angry and bitter. We are seeing them going into schools committing mass murders. Now that we know better, we should do better. Instead of seeing RISE as a hate group, we would like the school system to see us as a partner to help eradicate bullying in our school system.
Our community must come together in opportunities that recognize and encourage equity and equality. On Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., RISE, along with many community citizens, will be soliciting the Waynesboro City Council to name the Florence Avenue bridge after a pioneer local activist.
Please bring your children and family to stand with us.
This will expose your child to civic duty and responsibility. They will see civic action in real time. If you would like to speak, you can sign up when you come into the meeting. If not, you can just be there standing in solidarity with those of us speaking.
As we continue to bridge the gap of racial divide, we need everyone engaged in bridging that gap. We must be the change we desire to see in the community. It starts and ends with us.
