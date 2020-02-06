Last Monday I flew down to Atlanta and back in the same day (which I may never do again). I had a lunch meeting to attend at my alma mater and stayed for their annual preaching lectureship.
This year’s keynote was Yale Divinity’s theologian, Miroslav Volf, who was speaking on his new book, “For the Life of the World.”
His opening lecture set the stage for a new way of thinking. Although Volf admits the “Kingdom of God” is the primary metaphor in the gospels for thinking about humanity’s relationship to God, he finds “home” to be a better way for us to understand it.
We think of “kingdom” like a monarchy with a ruling elite. This metaphor puts the energy at the top and does not offer much agency (if any) to the lowly other than for us to remain good citizens or we will be punished. According to Volf, God never intended for us to be the lowly who are one bad decision away from punishment by the ruling elite; but, rather, God intended to inaugurate a new way to come home.
For Volf, “home” is built on relationships. As a matter of fact, he says “home” structures our relationships by uniting subjectivity with objectivity. We have appliances and rooms and furniture that objectively have functions. We also have our moods and patterns and favorites that superimpose subjectivity onto those other things creating a deeper, more intimate understanding of home. You can think of it like this: “Home is a set of relations between ‘people with people’ and ‘people with things.’”
To elaborate: People and things in the home mean something to us. The smells of the kitchen, the way the light comes through the blinds in the morning, the back porches, kitchen nooks, daily calendars, and wall art as well as siblings, parents, friends, and roommates give meaning to our lives. There is a mutuality between us and things and us and people. We are at home with one another and when around our things. This is what God intends for humanity.
Scripture agrees. In 1 Cor 3, Paul says we “co-create” a home with God. In John 1, Jesus comes into the world to dwell with us (to make a home with us). In Luke, Jesus tells the parable of the Prodigal Son who is welcomed home. Jesus tells the disciples in John 14 he is going to prepare a room for us in our celestial home. The Apostle John paints a picture of a new heaven coming to a new earth in Revelation 21-22 creating for us a new home.
Most notably absent in these final chapters of Revelation is the construction of a temple. It is just not there. Volf believes it is because God’s new home (new earth) is the new temple. There is no longer a need for the ruling elite or for a government. In the end, we are all equally elite. In the end, we are all home (a mutuality with one another in relationship to nature and things).
The church’s job, then, is to help people see how they have been (intentionally or unintentionally) un-homed, and then they must work to help bring people back.
Some of us have been “un-homed” by thinking too little of ourselves (I don’t belong. I’m useless. God doesn’t love me). Some of us have been un-homed by church or our community (You don’t belong. You’re not like us. We can’t love you.). Some of us have been un-homed by society (Your homelessness or mental illness is too much. We do not want to share our resources with you. You are not from around here. We will never love you if you stay like that).
Being un-homed is tragic. Experiencing homecoming is holy. It is to the hard work of homecoming that the church is called.
I am only scratching the surface with this metaphor of “home,” but I think you get the point. God’s new kingdom is our home. God dwells with us at home. Jesus is, as Volf says, “. . . how the world looks when it has come home to God.” In other words, God creates alongside us as we all seek to build a home within ourselves and with one another which inevitably creates a true homecoming with God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.