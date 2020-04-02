Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, our world has been turned upside down.
In just one month, small businesses and low-income families are already experiencing shattering realities of significantly less money coming in, little to no work opportunities, and bills that are coming due without the money to pay for them. Anyone who has had to look and employee in the eye to furlough her knows the pains of what COVID-19 is causing people on a real, elemental level.
Not to mention the toll Gov. Ralph Northam’s “stay-at-home” edict has caused on our mental health. There are senior adults on Hospice who cannot be with loved ones. Last week, I was ushered into the room by medical staff after garbing up from head to toe to pray with a woman who was actively dying. She had no family with her or loved ones except the nurses and aids. Her family is not having a funeral service; they are holding the graveside until the “stay at home” edict lifts. It breaks your heart to think of such things.
COVID-19 has caused our rhythms to get out of sync. Our stress level is at an all-time high, and it is not going to get better anytime soon. So, what do we do? Where do we find hope?
Revered Presbyterian minister and television star Fred Rogers (a.k.a. Mr. Rogers) once famously said, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
Here in Waynesboro, this is exponentially true. Every Monday, I connect via Zoom with other ministers, nonprofit leaders, school officials, and government leaders. Our agenda is the same each week: 1) What needs have arisen in the last week? 2) How can we meet them? I am utterly grateful for our community leaders and their attitudes during this pandemic. They are the helpers and they are truly showing up in this time of need. For instance:
» The Community Foundation Board has released over $150k to service organizations to help nonprofits support families in need. Families cannot access these funds, but organizations can in order to help families in need. This money makes helping possible.
» United Way’s newest CEO Kristi Williams is running one of the most extensive lists of financial and food resources as well as providing direct resources to families. Their website is worth your time to see even if you do not need help, you can educate yourself on how to route others.
» Salvation Army captains Timothy and Grace Sung Eun Jo are offering rental assistance and a meal to families in Basic City on Fridays.
» Waynesboro YMCA’s Jeff Fife has completely flipped his entire organization to offer emergency child care as well as food and financial assistance to families in need.
» Disciples Kitchen had to shut down due to COVID-19 but Rev. April Cranford at Westminster Presbyterian has taken on the responsibility of keeping it going, and she is now partnering with Grace Lutheran, First Baptist, Basic UMC, and St. John’s Episcopal to help keep volunteers going in order to consistently feed our homeless population.
» Springdale Mennonite is allowing WARM to use their facility for their winter rotating shelter program.
» Rev. Chad Beck at Basic UMC is offering groceries on Wednesdays and a warm, to-go meal to people in Basic City on Saturday mornings.
» Drs. Jeff Cassell and Ryan Barber of the Waynesboro School System are spearheading an effort to feed every family with children 18 and under on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays with enough food for the week. It is by far the most impressive system that has emerged thus far and it is saving lives and serving families.
» Included in the school’s to-go meals is another resource that can help all of us: 211. If you pick up your phone and dial 2-1-1, you will be immediately connected to social services. This phone call will put you in contact and offer you a list of significant community resources for financial assistance, food, child care, mental health, health care, services for veterans, education and employment, support groups, addiction prevention, rehab programs, and more.
» Mutual Aid is a new, emerging resource for individuals who need basic assistance immediately. If you have not heard of this resource and have internet access, Google it. They are taking volunteers and doing direct support to families in crisis.
» Silverback Distillery has turned their shop into a hand sanitizer factory.
» Churches like ours and St. John’s Catholic are making protective masks to donate to Augusta Heath.
» Organizations like our First Baptist Preschool is constantly updating social media with free resources for online educational opportunities and ideas for parents to teach their kids at home like GoNoodle, Scholastic, or ABCMouse.
» And, by far, the most impressive helpers that are tirelessly giving of themselves are the nurses, doctors, janitors, cooks, and administrators at Augusta Health and UVA. Their expertise, sacrifice, and service is also saving lives.
These individuals and organizations are stepping up and making a huge impact in our community during a very difficult time.
I do want add that in no way am I intending to create an exhaustive list of support nor am I intentionally leaving someone out. This list is simply what I have witnessed in the last three weeks, and I am well aware there are more organizations and people doing incredible work whose names deserve to be at the top of this list.
It is becoming obvious to me and hopefully you too: In the midst of this pandemic, our helpers are showing up, and the pastor in me wants you to know that this is exactly what Christ teaches us to do in Matthew 25:34-40:
“Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you that are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world; for I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick and you took care of me, I was in prison and you visited me.’ Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when was it that we saw you hungry and gave you food, or thirsty and gave you something to drink? And when was it that we saw you a stranger and welcomed you, or naked and gave you clothing? And when was it that we saw you sick or in prison and visited you?’ And the king will answer them, ‘Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.