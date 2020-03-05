The thing about Christianity that strikes me as the most profound is that it is more about descent than ascent.
Jesus came into the world and humbled himself. He could have built an army, but he blessed the meek. He could have risen to political power, but he humbled himself to the point of death even death on a cross.
We often think it is our job to ascend ... to become bigger than ourselves ... to garner acclaim or praise ... to climb our way to God’s good graces. This Path of Ascent says, “If we do the right things, say the right prayers, and climb the ladder of morality, then we can achieve spiritual success.”
We may not be cognizant of this, but this is the trap that just about every church and every Christian everywhere falls into. We think if we say the right things, act a certain way, God will bless us more as a person, as if our production equates our worth.
But this is, unequivocally, sin. It is our ego that says we can climb our way to God (think Tower of Babel).
When when fall into this trap, we start assuming our actions, our beliefs systems, what we invest in intellectually as Christians is what fuels spiritual growth. But this is backwards for both church and individuals. What the season of Lent reminds us is that the more spiritual path is not one of ascent but descent. You don’t climb your way to God. You fall your way into grace.
To do this, we must become less, not more: Less rigid, less controlling, less self-seeking, not more. We must become less materialistic, less comfortable, less ignorant. We have to shed the egoic mind that markets a false sense of self.
This Lenten Season, we must take the spiritual Path of Descent. This means we must enter into suffering. We must descend into our own suffering and acknowledge our sin.
I know this may sound scary. A lot of people think it is, but if you are willing to do it, if you’re willing to repent of your sins, it will send you on a path that leads to endurance which leads to character which leads to hope which leads to God. And this Path of Descent then mysteriously connects you to others which births empathy and compassion towards one another (and ourselves) which fosters solidarity with those who also suffer which humbles us to stand before God and finally admit: But God proves his love for us in that while we still were sinners Christ died for us.
When we take the Path of Descent, we become crucified with Christ. We enter into our own suffering as well as the suffering of others and Paul teaches us in Romans 5 that thanks to Christ’s descent, we can boast in our suffering because it leads to endurance which leads to character which leads to hope which leads us to the unconditional grace of God.
It may seem backwards, but in Christ down is up. Less is more. Subtraction is really addition. Descent is beauty. Ascent is sin. This Lenten Season is the perfect time to take the Path of Descent seriously and to let go, to repent, to imitate Christ; and in so doing, we find our true selves connected to both God and one another.
