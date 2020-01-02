In Matthew 2, Magi from the East travel to, kneel, worship, and present three gifts to baby Jesus: Gold — the gift of kings; Frankincense — the gift of divinity; and Myrrh — the spice of death and burial.
When we read this story, we often think there is only one set Magi. But there is another. Both sets are highly religious, highly educated, and they react vastly different to the spiritual dimension present in Matthew 2.
Let’s start with the Magi from the East. They’re the Kings of Orient, the astronomers, the ones who make it to baby Jesus.
They see the alluring call of God in the form of a star, and they follow it. They first land in Jerusalem asking where to go next which shows us they are intelligent, but they don’t know scripture. They aren’t Jewish. They haven’t been steeped in the stories of old. They couldn’t tell you the difference between Micah or King David. They aren’t locals. They don’t know the geography, but they feel compelled to follow the call of God and to worship their newborn king.
And, as it turns out, God still works this way.
You may feel like you’ve been traveling the road of spirituality for some time but aren’t real sure where you’re going. That’s ok. Do what the Magi from the East do; keep going. Keep following Bethlehem’s star; and, when appropriate, surround yourself with people of faith. They’ll point you to Christ.
That’s what the Magi from the East do. It takes asking the religious leaders in Jerusalem to get the final piece of their puzzle. They needed to know an ancient prophesy from Micah to learn that the star was over Bethlehem.
Which brings up a great point: Faith is a quest. You have to follow and participate in it in order to experience it.
The second set is the Magi from the West. They’re the Jewish priests and scribes who are called upon by King Herod. Matthew 2:3-4 says: “When King Herod heard this, he was frightened, and all Jerusalem with him; and calling together all the chief priests and scribes of the people, he inquired of them where the Messiah was to be born.”
These priests and scribes know the prophecies of old, but they do not follow the star. They don’t quest. This is noteworthy.
Here’s a group of educated superiors who have been steeped in the stories of old. They know who God is, and they definitely know the differences between Micah and King David. They literally know where the newborn King is born, but they don’t go visit. Why not?
It’s sad to even ask this question because the answer is clear: They’re too afraid.
In 2020, don’t be like the Magi from the West. Don’t settle on what you think you already know about God and call that faith. Don’t let your apathy (or fear) stifle your attempt at getting to Jesus.
Faith is a quest. To go on it, you have to give yourself the freedom to admit you don’t have it all figured out, and it’s ok to open your soul to mystery and intrigue.
The dichotomy of these two sets of Magi is important. The Magi from the East know how to embrace mystery while the Magi from the West refuse to out of fear, and guess which group makes it to Christ?
So here’s an honest question we need to answer: Which set of Magi are we? Are we from the East or the West? Are we open to mystery or are we stuck, rooted in an unmovable faith?
Answer this honestly, because it will tell you the direction you’re headed in 2020.
