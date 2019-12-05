Every year the Christmas story speaks to me in a way it hasn’t before. This year, I keep focusing on the phrase, “... because there was no place for them in the inn.” (Luke 2:7b, NRSV)
As the story goes, Mary and Joseph travel to Nazareth due to a census that requires them to register in their hometown. Joseph is a descendent of David and must, therefore, return to the City of David, Bethlehem. While there, Mary goes into labor and delivers Jesus and places him in a manger “because there was no place for them in the inn.”
Over the years I’ve learned, when studying scripture, a literal reading is a fine place to start (What’s the setting? Who are the characters?), but you never want to stay there. There’s real, spiritual depth awaiting us when we read scripture contemplatively (putting ourselves into the story in order to listen for the Spirit’s directives from within the text).
Reading scripture in this way, deeply enhances our faith. I will show you what I mean.
There’s nothing wrong with reading Luke 2:7 and matter-of-factly believing Jesus was laid in a feeding trough because the hotels were full due to an influx in sojourners. I believe this. It is an even better reading, though, to take this nugget of truth and mine its depths contemplatively.
Bethlehem couldn’t make room for the Divine. There was no “room in their inn.” We could say their doors and windows for the mysteries of God were shuttered. At times, so are ours.
How often do we struggle to make room for the mysteries of God in our lives? How often do we relegate God to the insignificant, poorly built structures of our soul where the ineffectual parts of our spirituality await a morsel of attention and spiritual sustenance? For too many of us, there’s just no room in our soul’s inn.
Yet, the message of Christmas is God comes to us all the same. God comes to the world as light bound up in matter and body even if we have no room for that kind of mystery. God births into our world the mysteries of creation, love, and kinship even if we have no room for that kind of mystery. God wraps up in our dust to show us how to live and move and have our being even if we have no room for that kind of mystery. The message of Christmas is, “despite our readiness, God comes to us.”
I believe there is a hidden message in Luke’s Christmas story that can change our lives if we learn to see it. The light of Christ has come, and it is for all and in all things. To follow this light, we must make room for it in the inn.
